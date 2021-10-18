Region Briefs: Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of fallen officers

PHOENIX

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday to honor Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy Juan Ruiz, who died after he was attacked by a felony suspect last week.

Ruiz was injured in an attack while attempting to arrest a suspect for a felony warrant. The suspect left Ruiz unconscious and fled the scene.

After a manhunt, the suspect was apprehended after being shot in another altercation.

Ruiz was transported to the hospital and put on life support, where he eventually died.

Flags were also lowered on Wednesday in honor of La Paz County Sgt. Michael Rudd, who was hit by a vehicle after a pursuit on Monday.

On Sept. 29, Ducey attended the 47th Annual Arizona Peace Officers memorial service to honor fallen law enforcement officers, including three Navajo Nation Police staffers.

Since then, three law enforcement officers in Arizona have tragically died in the line of duty: Drug Enforcement Administration group supervisor Michael G. Garbo, Ruiz and Rudd.

Student brings ‘dangerous weapon’ to school

KAFF News

FLAGSTAFF – A student at Mount Elden Middle School was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he brought a dangerous weapon to campus.

Flagstaff Police were called to the school at 2:30 p.m. to investigate the report of a student who brought the weapon to the school.

School staff and administration intervened immediately to maintain safety as soon as they were notified. The weapon was secured before police arrived.

The student is being charged by police and the Flagstaff Unified School District will follow its discipline policies regarding the matter.

San Juan Regional offers free flu shots

FARMINGTON – San Juan Regional Medical Center will offer two opportunities to get a free flu shot on Saturday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 30.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive an annual flu vaccination, ideally by the end of October. Furthermore, you no longer need to wait to get a flu shot if you’ve recently received a COVID vaccine. The CDC endorses the co-administration of the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as other vaccinations.

The drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held in the north visitor parking lot located at the corner of Maple Street and Schwartz Avenue in Farmington (parking lot F).

Please enter Maple from the east to get in line. You will be directed through the parking, where you will receive your vaccine, and you will exit on Schwartz.

The flu shots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for adults ages 18 and older. Please talk to your child’s provider to schedule a flu vaccination for children under the age of 18.

Patients at San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics can call 505-609-6700 to schedule their flu shots.

Work begins on 4 bridges along ’191

PHOENIX – Work began Monday on four bridges along U.S. Highway 191 between Many Farms and Rock Point, Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reports that the bridges are: the Chinle Wash Bridge, at milepost 470; Agua Sal South Bridge, at milepost 476; Agua Sal North Bridge, at milepost 480; and the Lukachukai Wash Bridge at milepost 488.

The project will include replacing the existing Lukachukai and Agua Sal North bridges and rehabilitating the Agua Sal South and Chinle Wash bridges, and other work.

ADOT advises drivers to plan ahead for possible delays while traffic restrictions are in place.

The project will last over two construction seasons and crews will work through the winter with bridge demolition and foundation work.