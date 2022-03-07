Region Briefs | Flagstaff schools board changes mask policy to ‘encourage, not require’

FLAGSTAFF

The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board decided at a special meeting Monday to change the district’s policy requiring masks worn inside school buildings to “encourage, not require.”

The board voted 3-2 to go along with Superintendent Michael Penca’s recommendation to amend its mask requirement to encourage, but not require, face masks.

Students, faculty, and staff can still wear masks at any time to their comfort level.

Board member Christine Fredericks was a “no” vote, citing her concern that the Navajo Nation still requires masks.

Leupp School is on the Navajo Nation but is operated by FUSD.

Penca said people who decide to wear them should be supported and respected.

The change to the policy is effective immediately.

Police: Body believed to be suspect in officer shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — A body found in the Verde River is believed to be a suspect in the shooting of an officer, said police in central Arizona.

The body has not yet been formally identified. Still, personal items show the man may be Valentin Rodriguez, 39, said the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department in a Friday statement.

In the Feb. 9 shooting of Yavapai-Apache police Sgt, Rodriguez has been a suspect. Preston Brogdon.

A bullet went through Brogdon’s vest and belt, punctured his small intestine, and shattered his pelvis and hip. Bailey Brogdon told reporters in Camp Verde last week. She said she expected her husband to make a full recovery.

Brogdon was shot after officers reported gunfire on the Yavapai-Apache Nation in the Verde Valley area.

The suspect got out of a vehicle and fled while shooting at officers, tribal officials said in a statement.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez, and a federal criminal complaint charged him with assaulting two tribal officers and discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

On Friday around 4 p.m., a father and son were fishing when they spotted the body, said authorities.

The cause of death is not yet known.

NM courts change mask requirements, protocols

SANTA FE – Members of the public may enter a New Mexico courthouse or judicial building without a mask or protective face covering starting March 21, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of the Courts.

However, masks will continue to be required for any person inside a courtroom or jury assembly area.

In recognition of changes in the pandemic, the state Supreme Court Monday announced updated public health procedures and practices for the courts — appellate, district, metropolitan, magistrate, municipal, and probate.

Protocols include a physical distance of 3 feet inside courthouses.

Court employees, judges, and hearing officers must wear masks while interacting with the public and in courtrooms or jury assembly areas. Still, otherwise, they no longer must wear a protective face covering inside their work areas.

The Judiciary will maintain a requirement for weekly COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated judicial employees, judges, and contractors.

Until the new protocols take effect on March 21, masks will continue to be required for anyone entering a New Mexico courthouse or judicial building.

Coconino Co. Board of Supervisors consider draft redistricting maps

FLAGSTAFF – Every ten years, state law requires county boards of supervisors to reapportion districts based on population according to the U.S. Census. The districts must be reapportioned, so each district is substantially equal in population.

On Wednesday, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors held a special session to consider six draft maps for redistricting supervisory districts. Following this discussion, a public input period has begun.

The public may submit comments until April 12 at redistricting@coconino.az.gov.

County residents are also encouraged to attend the following virtual public input sessions via Zoom:

• Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m.

• Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 23, 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 29, 2 p.m.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to approve a final map on April 12.

Information: coconino.az.gov/redistricting