Region Briefs: Yavapai-Prescott Tribe restarts plans for Prescott casino

FLAGSTAFF

The Yavapai-Prescott Tribe is restarting plans for a new casino in Prescott.

The tribe plans to start the first phase of development on the site at the junction of Highway 69 and Yavpe Connector, which is across the street from the Frontier Village Shopping Mall, this month.

The land is designated as federal tribal trust land and initial work will consist of soil testing and other preliminary site work.

Bob Ogo, president of the tribe’s board of directors said, “The gaming market in Arizona is changing and the tribe is preparing for the future.”

The plan for a new casino originally came to light in 2014, but has yet to get off the ground.

The tribe already owns Bucky’s and Yavapai casinos and the original plan in 2014 was to replace the other two casinos in Prescott with this new casino, but there is no word if that remains to be in the cards for the tribe.

Coconino Co. to lift mask proclamation June 1

FLAGSTAFF – Coconino County will lift its face covering proclamation June 1st. The decision was made by the county’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The rescission of the proclamation means masks will no longer be required in indoor and outdoor settings in Coconino County. However, private businesses still have the ability to require masks.

Masks continue to be recommended for unvaccinated people in indoor settings. Vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear a mask in county buildings also starting June 1st. Unvaccinated people will still be asked to wear a mask in county buildings.

Masks will continue to be required on public transportation, at the CCHHS Clinic and at the jail and detention facilities. The county also aims to fully reopen county buildings on July 1st.

Historic drought, fire conditions lead to fireworks restrictions

AZTEC, N.M.—The San Juan County Commission on Tuesday restricted the sale of certain fireworks during the 2021 season. Fireworks will go on sale June 20.

At the request of San Juan County Fire & Rescue, the commission adopted a proclamation to limit the sale of all missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners and stick-type rockets.

The proclamation limits the use of permissible fireworks to areas with barren ground, or paved, and have a water source readily available nearby. The use of any fireworks in areas covered partially, or wholly, by native grass, brush or trees is totally banned.

More than 70% of San Juan County is classified as D4, or Exceptional Drought.

As a result, San Juan County Fire and Rescue has ceased issuing burn permits for those living in Bloomfield, Kirtland and the unincorporated portions of the county as of May 14.

In the last five years, San Juan County Fire & Rescue has responded to 46 fires which were caused by fireworks. Over the last 10 years, there have been almost 100 firework-caused fires.

In addition, the north parking lot at McGee Park is available starting June 20 for residents who wish to light fireworks on paved ground and avoid fire danger to the extent possible.

Farmington enacts water shortage advisory

FARMINGTON – The Farmington City Council passed a resolution Tuesday enacting a stage one water shortage advisory urging citizens to reduce water usage by 10%.

The advisory goes into effect June 1 and will remain in place until further notice.

The water advisory is a result of recent drought conditions. Lake Farmington is the city’s public drinking water system supplied by surface water from the Animas and San Juan rivers. The lake still remains at nearly 100% of its capacity.

However, low stream flows, combined with the prospect for continuing drought conditions and the lack of snow pack from last winter, prevents the city from replenishing the water supply.

Information: fmtn.org/drought.

Tuba City MVD office closed June 3-8

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division office in Tuba City will be closed June 3 to 8 for renovations.

ADOT is replacing customer service representative workstations inside the building, which will create more interior space for customers.

Customers who need to complete MVD services during the closure can go online at AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com; visit another MVD or authorized third party office location; or call MVD at 602-255-0072.

In addition, MVD locations on the Navajo Nation and in the communities of Holbrook, Flagstaff, Page, and Winslow are also available during normal business hours.

Two-thirds of all MVD services and transactions can be completed at AZMVDNow.gov. Here’s a sampling of what can be done online:

• Renew vehicle registration.

• Renew driver license.

• Order a replacement driver license or ID card.

• Change your address.

• Order specialty and personalized license plates.

• Submit a sold notice.

Lane restrictions near Red Mesa

PHOENIX – Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on U.S. 160 near Red Mesa in northeastern Arizona beginning Monday, May 24, and continuing through Friday, May 28.

The following traffic restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m to 7 p.m.:

• U.S. 160 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating east- and westbound travel between mileposts 453 and 462.

• Flaggers and a pilot car will help drivers travel through the construction area.

• 9-foot vehicle width restriction in the work zone.

• Reduced speed limit in the work zone.

Drivers should allow extra time and adjust their travel times accordingly.

The restrictions are needed so crews can safely complete preventative-maintenance projects that will help extend the pavement life of the roadway.