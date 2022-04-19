Returned Hardship checks distributed at agencies

WINDOW ROCK

The following information was release by the controller’s office last week and is the latest news from Navajo Nation officials.

Because the U.S. Postal Service returned many Hardship Assistance checks to the controller’s office, the OOC Hardship Assistance team will be conducting check distributions for recipients for its returned checks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Central Agency: April 22, Chinle Chapter House.

Eastern Agency: April 29, Crownpoint Chapter House.

Shiprock/Northern Agency: May 4-6, Shiprock Chapter House.

Fort Defiance Agency: Office of the Controller in Window Rock in Admin. Building 1 (2559 Tribal Hill Drive).

The Western Agency had its check distribution April 14 and 15. No further information has been released.

Recipients must provide a copy of CIB and state-issued photo identification card before Hardship checks are released.

Please note: the Hardship Assistance Team will not be printing new checks, only distributing returned checks.

Information: www.nnooc.org