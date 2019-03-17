Search for Aneth toddler goes into third day

GALLUP

Three days have gone by since Andanndine Jones, 3, went missing in Aneth, Utah.

Courtesy photo / Navajo Nation Police

Navajo Police is asking the public to help locate Andanndine Jones, 3, who went missing on Thursday from her home in Aneth, Utah. Police describe her as being between 2’- 2’6” tall, weighing 35 pounds, with black eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and light blue pants. If she is found, call the Shiprock Police Department at 505-368-1350/1351.

Searchers and more than a hundred volunteers have focused their efforts along McElmo Creek using kayaks, hovercrafts, drones and helicopter, but have found no trace of the toddler.

The creek, a tributary to the San Juan River, runs along Ismay Trading Post Road that intersects with State Highway 162.

Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco said on Saturday investigations show Jones may have fallen into the river.

“The search continues all day today,” he said.

Police have said they do not suspect foul play, nor was there any evidence that would lead them to believe Jones was abducted.

Police said the young girl walked away from her home on Thursday. The family notified them when they could not find her.

Anyone interested in volunteering is advised to go to the Aneth Chapter House, which is where the command center is located.

The Navajo Times will continue to provide information as it becomes available.


