Search for Aneth toddler suspended

After three days of searching for Anndine Jones, 4, the Navajo Division of Public Safety has suspended their search to find missing girl.

Navajo Police is asking the public to help locate Anndine Jones, 4, who went missing on Thursday from her home in Aneth, Utah. Police describe her as being between 2’- 2’6” tall, weighing 35 pounds, with black eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and light blue pants. If she is found, call the Shiprock Police Department at 505-368-1350/1351.

Navajo Nation officials will begin searching for Jones again in three days, said volunteers, while her family will continue to search for her, and will meet at the Aneth Chapter at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Searchers and more than a hundred volunteers have been focusing their efforts along McElmo Creek in Aneth, Utah, using kayak, hovercrafts, drones and helicopter, but have found no trace of the toddler.

Police say her footprints were found along a tributary to the San Juan River, runs along Ismay Trading Post Road.

Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco said on Saturday investigations show Jones may have fallen into the river.

Police have said they do not suspect foul play, nor was there any evidence that would lead them to believe Jones was abducted.

Police said the young girl walked away from her home on Thursday. The family notified them when they could not find her.

The Navajo Times will continue to provide information as it becomes available.