Shiprock hears ideas for replacing San Juan Bridge

SHIPROCK

The good news is the San Juan Bridge is not going to be torn down.

The challenge is how to design a new bridge around the historic bridge and an existing bridge already in place.

Community members on Sept. 27 discussed these issues and how to improve U.S. highway intersections at the Shiprock Chapter House.

Eric Froberg, project manager for T.Y. Lin International Group, based in Albuquerque, spoke at the meeting to get input and to discuss what types of bridges could be built over the San Juan River.

The 81-year-old bridge was too low and too narrow for today’s traffic, said Froberg. He added that the sidewalks and roadways were not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Some turnoffs led into areas where structures no longer exist. These areas could be re-constructed and the sidewalks could be made more even.

In attendance were assistants to U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Ben Lujan, and state Rep. Sharon Clahchischilliage, who quietly listened to Froberg.

A member of the Navajo Code Talkers, Sam Sandoval, also sat in the audience to hear the presentation.

Froberg explained the meeting was only the beginning stage of many other public meetings and that he and NMDOT officials were there to get the community’s thoughts and concerns.

Actual construction of a new bridge won’t start until 2021 and the cost would be between $15 and $20 million. This amount would be more if Shiprock residents wanted a suspension bridge, similar to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Froberg also brought up different options to help alleviate and improve traffic flow at the two main intersections in town.

