Slideshow: July monsoons

View images from Navajo Times photographer Donovan Quintero of July monsoons on the Navajo Nation.
(Tip: Select any image to launch a full-screen slideshow.)
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Children play in the Canyon de Chelly Wash near a red pickup truck that became stuck while attempting to drive into the canyon. It is not known when the vehicle got stuck.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A red truck with “Student Conservation Association” on it, sits in the Canyon de Chelly Wash on July 28 in Chinle.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A sheepherder and his flock of sheep move along Nazlini Creek filled with July monsoon rain on July 28 in Nazlini, Ariz.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero July monsoon rains create a steady flow of water down the Naschitti Wash on July 28 in Naschitti, N.M.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Vehicles drive through a flooded area on Historic Route 66 in Gallup on July 29.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A mother and her daughter observe what the July monsoon rains have brought to Canyon de Chelly on July 28 in Chinle.
"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.