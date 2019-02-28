‘Snowpocalypse’ not over yet

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation is still dealing with the aftermath of ‘Snowpocolypse,’ members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council heard during a report from the Department of Emergency Management Tuesday.

Before the biggest snowstorm in years blanketed the reservation in half a foot to two feet or more of the white stuff, President Jonathan Nez signed an emergency declaration following the recommendation of the Commission of Emergency Management. After the declaration, an emergency operations center was set up to help communities throughout the Nation.

“Right now we are in Day 7 in this operations,” said Doug Watchman, emergency operation center manager. “How we communicate our current situation is daily reports. It covers current priorities: human life is number one, followed by property (and) natural resources.”