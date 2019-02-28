Select Page

Relocation office funded, but future is murky

Big Mountain protesters fighting relocation in the 1980s as part of the Navajo-Hopi land dispute. Photo by Kenji Kawano.

DURANGO, Colo.

The Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation, which was supposed to finish relocating people in 1986, has been funded for another fiscal year.

The office, which is responsible for helping relocatees from the 1974 Navajo-Hopi Land Partition to obtain housing and restart their lives, received $8.75 million for fiscal 2019, according to the Navajo Nation Washington Office. This is down from last year’s $15.4 million, but that’s because the office was given more than usual in fiscal 2018, according to ONHIR’s attorney, Larry Ruzow.

“Congress increased our appropriation to enable us to remove a backlog of homes” that needed to be built, he said. The office was planning to close last year, but was funded through fiscal 2019 to complete some unfinished business and await the outcome of court cases, Ruzow explained.


About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

