Speeding tourists a concern in Western Agency, police hear

Posted by | May 2, 2019 | |

Speeding tourists a concern in Western Agency, police hear

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Navajo Route 20, shown here, has become a thoroughfare for tourists, LeChee, Arizona, residents complained at a police listening session over the weekend.

LECHEE and TUBA CITY, Ariz.

It’s not news the Navajo Nation Police severely lacks manpower.

What is news is that residents of LeChee say their road, Navajo Route 20, known as Coppermine Road, has become “The Road” for tourists from all over the world.

Ever since U.S. Highway 89 collapsed 25 miles south of Page in 2013, residents say the road, with a section that was once 27 miles of dirt, was paved to accommodate the flow of traffic into Page.

Six years later, as told by Michael Bigman at a police listening session over the weekend, drivers do not obey the 55 mph and 40 mph speed limits and have little regard for school buses and merging vehicles. Even with Highway 89 having been reopened, it has done nothing to alleviate the through-traffic.

Joanne Yazzie agreed. “N-20 is a really high traffic area,” Yazzie said.

“Google Maps shows foreign visitors this route. And they’re high speeders. “These are bus stops, those are issues that we need to be concerned with for the safety of our community,” she said.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Walz backs legislation prohibiting sport hunting of wolves

Butte physician gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Anchorage gathering planned to remember missing Native women

Butte physician gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Groups seek to 'veto' New Mexico laws by referendum

Kyle students get cultural lesson on hike up Black Elk Peak

Pacific Northwest tribal fishing bill clears US House

Appellate judges affirm tribal casino lawsuit dismissal

John Singleton's work resonated to diverse audiences

Maine Senate passes bill to ban Native American mascots

Native American group opposes draft social studies standards

New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon

Bill making casino nights for charities lawful gets final OK

Sheriff seeks dismissal from lawsuit over anti-protest laws

Judge: Former opioid advocate can testify against industry

Arizona history project displays photos of Four Corners region

Crews dug through sewer lines. They found ancient pottery

Today in Arizona History

Federal bill to fix tribal fishing sites could become law

Gordon to form task force on missing, murdered native women

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

65.0 F (18.3 C)
Dewpoint: 23.0 F (-5.0 C)
Humidity: 20%
Wind: from the Southwest at 12.7 gusting to 23.0 MPH (11 gusting to 20 KT)
Pressure: 30.06

More weather »