Sand Devils ‘slowly building up for state’

Posted by | May 2, 2019 | |

Sand Devils ‘slowly building up for state’

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Page Sand Devil Bowen Martin has the fastest time recorded in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run among Arizona Division III runners. Martin is hoping to defend his state title in those events.

KAYENTA

At last year’s Arizona Division III state track meet, Bowen Martin went 3-for-4 in the gold medal count.

The Page senior is looking to win four state titles this week in hopes of capturing the Triple Crown – the 800-, 1,600-, and 3,200-meter runs — as well as anchoring the 4×800 relay team.
Of the four disciplines, the only title that eluded him last year was the 800.

“I just want to repeat on all the events I won last year,” Martin said at last week’s 3A North Region track meet. “I want to possibly win the 800 this year, too.”

Martin is seeded No. 1 in the two long-distance events, having posted a 4:18.65 in the 1,600 and a 9:10.68 in the 3,200.

In the 800, he’s posted the fifth best time of 1:59.81, which trails top seed Pierce Vittone of St. Mary’s by a mere 1.74 seconds.

“It’s going to be tough to win the 800,” Martin said. “There are some fast guys in that race. I’m more of a two-miler than anything else.”

In the 4×800, Page is seeded No. 3 with a time of 8:22.01 as they trail Snowflake (8:19.73) and Tuba City (8:20.68).

At the regional meet, Martin captured the 1,600 with a winning time of 4:44.61, finishing ahead of teammates Trent Holiday (4:52.49), Lance Harris (4:52.49) and Morgan Fowler (4:54.40).

“This was more of a workout for me,” Martin said.

In the 800, he finished second to Tuba City’s Aaron Simien. Simien won the race in 2:03.78 while Martin finished with a 2:05.42.

In the 4×800, he anchored the team to a first-place finish of 8:30.01.

“Everything we’re doing is a slow progression for state,” he said. “We’re slowly building up for state.”

With a bevy of talented runners, the Sand Devils will have multiple runners competing in the middle- and long-distance races at the state meet.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Walz backs legislation prohibiting sport hunting of wolves

Butte physician gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Anchorage gathering planned to remember missing Native women

Butte physician gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Groups seek to 'veto' New Mexico laws by referendum

Kyle students get cultural lesson on hike up Black Elk Peak

Pacific Northwest tribal fishing bill clears US House

Appellate judges affirm tribal casino lawsuit dismissal

John Singleton's work resonated to diverse audiences

Maine Senate passes bill to ban Native American mascots

Native American group opposes draft social studies standards

New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon

Bill making casino nights for charities lawful gets final OK

Sheriff seeks dismissal from lawsuit over anti-protest laws

Judge: Former opioid advocate can testify against industry

Arizona history project displays photos of Four Corners region

Crews dug through sewer lines. They found ancient pottery

Today in Arizona History

Federal bill to fix tribal fishing sites could become law

Gordon to form task force on missing, murdered native women

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

65.0 F (18.3 C)
Dewpoint: 23.0 F (-5.0 C)
Humidity: 20%
Wind: from the Southwest at 12.7 gusting to 23.0 MPH (11 gusting to 20 KT)
Pressure: 30.06

More weather »