Sand Devils ‘slowly building up for state’

At last year’s Arizona Division III state track meet, Bowen Martin went 3-for-4 in the gold medal count.

The Page senior is looking to win four state titles this week in hopes of capturing the Triple Crown – the 800-, 1,600-, and 3,200-meter runs — as well as anchoring the 4×800 relay team.

Of the four disciplines, the only title that eluded him last year was the 800.

“I just want to repeat on all the events I won last year,” Martin said at last week’s 3A North Region track meet. “I want to possibly win the 800 this year, too.”

Martin is seeded No. 1 in the two long-distance events, having posted a 4:18.65 in the 1,600 and a 9:10.68 in the 3,200.

In the 800, he’s posted the fifth best time of 1:59.81, which trails top seed Pierce Vittone of St. Mary’s by a mere 1.74 seconds.

“It’s going to be tough to win the 800,” Martin said. “There are some fast guys in that race. I’m more of a two-miler than anything else.”

In the 4×800, Page is seeded No. 3 with a time of 8:22.01 as they trail Snowflake (8:19.73) and Tuba City (8:20.68).

At the regional meet, Martin captured the 1,600 with a winning time of 4:44.61, finishing ahead of teammates Trent Holiday (4:52.49), Lance Harris (4:52.49) and Morgan Fowler (4:54.40).

“This was more of a workout for me,” Martin said.

In the 800, he finished second to Tuba City’s Aaron Simien. Simien won the race in 2:03.78 while Martin finished with a 2:05.42.

In the 4×800, he anchored the team to a first-place finish of 8:30.01.

“Everything we’re doing is a slow progression for state,” he said. “We’re slowly building up for state.”

With a bevy of talented runners, the Sand Devils will have multiple runners competing in the middle- and long-distance races at the state meet.