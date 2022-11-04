The speaker resigns

WINDOW ROCK

Seth Damon has resigned as speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

Damon said he would resign immediately on Friday during a special session.

“I will step aside, and I will resign, effective immediately,” Damon said during the special session.

A photograph of Damon was taken by an unknown person during the Indian National Finals Rodeo, which took place Oct. 18-22, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Damon admitted he was intoxicated when the photo was taken of him.

Damon apologized to the Council, which had begun debating whether or not it should place him on administrative leave without pay for an indefinite period.

“I am sorry, and I admit my wrongdoings,” he said.

After Damon’s announcement, Council Delegate Otto Tso, who sponsored legislation 0208-22, said he was withdrawing his bill that would have placed Damon on administrative leave without pay.

Damon, who is running unopposed, is expected to be re-elected into office to serve a third term. On Tuesday, he said he would be going to a rehabilitation center by Saturday or Monday, which means he’ll be in rehab when he’s re-elected on Tuesday. Damon did not specify where the rehabilitation center is.

Tso’s bill would have placed Damon on administrative leave without pay and established a speaker pro tem.

“I really want to thank the six chapters, Bááháálí, Chéch’iltah, Tsé łichíí, Rock Springs, Tsayatoh, and Kin’hózhóní, who have elected me for the past eight years and have a strong heart and to still for me to continuing as their delegate into the 25th Navajo Nation Council,” Damon said.

During the 23rd Navajo Nation Council, Damon served as chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and vice chair of the Eastern Land Commission.