Tribe implements vaccine registry; lifts weekend curfew

WINDOW ROCK

Beginning next weekend (Jan. 29-31), the 57-hour weekend lockdown will be lifted in order to conduct COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation has also implemented online registration for the vaccine, similar to the process being used by New Mexico and some other states. The form is available at https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine/Vaccine-Registration.

The form does not apply to users of the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp., which has its own process and will be posting that information on its website and elsewhere.

As of Jan. 19, 49,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been shipped to the Navajo Nation. Some 23, 446 people — about 14 percent of the population — have been vaccinated, with 4,232 having received both doses.

“We are going to have to start doing this (vaccinating) on the weekends,” said President Jonathan Nez during his virtual town hall, “so we can these doses into the arms.”

The Navajo Nation Thursday reported 166 new COVID-19 positive cases and seven more deaths. Reports indicate that 13,762 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 226,158 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 on the reservation is 26,782 — a little over 15 percent of the population. About 12,000 cases are still active.

Monday, Jan. 25, through at least Feb. 15, the following public health orders will go into efftect

The stay-at-home order continues, except for essential work and other essential activities.

The daily curfew is pushed back one hour to 9 p.m., lifted at 5 a.m. seven days a week.

Essential businesses may operate between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. (an hour later than the previous rule) daily, including gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, laundromats, restaurants, food establishments, banks and similar financial institutions, and hay vendors, provided they comply with provisions to help protect employees and the public from COVID-19.

Navajo Nation residents must refrain from gathering with individuals from outside their immediate household and are required to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, and remain in their vehicle for curb-side and drive-through services.

Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-002 is available online at: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19

Navajo Nation government services will be curtailed through Sunday, Feb. 7. The Executive Order is available online at: https://www.opvp.navajo-nsn.gov/From-the-Office/Executive-Orders. The Executive Order also requires divisions, departments, programs, offices, non-governance certified chapters, enterprises, and Navajo casinos to have a recovery plan/workplace safety plan, which includes a plan to provide awareness of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, in anticipation of bringing employees back to work on Feb. 8.