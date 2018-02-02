Tuba City police ask for help to find missing 3-year-old

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation Police have issued an endangered missing child alert and are asking for the public’s assistance and help them locate 3-year-old Tamura Dale.

According to a news release from the Tuba City Police Department, Dale was taken by her mother, Iris Tohonnie, 31, on the night of Monday, Jan. 29, from Tonalea, Arizona, which is about 25 miles southeast of Tuba City on U.S. Highway 160.

Police describe Dale as being 3-feet tall, weighing 36 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

A physical description of the mother was not given, but police say she was last seen driving a 2001 tan Lexus RX300 with Arizona license plate number BZG6366.

Police stated in their release that Dale may be in danger and are urging the public to call them at 928-283-3111/3112, or 911.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.