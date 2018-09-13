Two of three Nez staffers ‘let go’

WINDOW ROCK

Within the last few months, high turnover has plagued the Office of the President and Vice President, but the news of the recent termination of two of Vice President Jonathan Nez’s three staff assistants begs the question, How shaky is it in the executive offices?

As vice president, Nez was given the right to have three staff assistants, whereas President Russell Begaye has acquired more than 20.

Of the $767 million budgeted for FY 2019, the executive branch was allocated $704 million.

Usually reliable sources confirmed Nez staffers Christopher Bahe and Sarah Woodie were “let go,” but it was not known by press time whether they quit or were fired. Bahe and Woodie have been both extremely involved with Nez’s presidential campaign. Bahe is the longest-employed staffer among Nez’s staff.

While it’s generally known that tensions are running high since Nez bested his boss in the primary election, Window Rock insiders were surprised by the news…