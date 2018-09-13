Council OK’s referendum on pay raises for prez, vice

, September 13, 2018

WINDOW ROCK

For nearly 30 years the salary for the Navajo Nation president has been set at $55,000 and for the vice president at $45,000.

During a special Council session Friday, lawmakers approved a bill to hold a referendum for voters to decide on giving the top leaders a pay raise.

Delegate Dwight Witherspoon said getting this bill to Council has been four years in the making. He deemed it “controversial” because of the lag in the process of getting it heard for the first time.

The referendum on the pay raise will be added to the general election ballot for this coming November election. “I have never brought forth of this type of legislation … before in seven and a half years,” said Witherspoon, stating that the last referendum the Nation held cost nearly $500,000 and approving the bill could prevent that cost.


