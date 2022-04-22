Friday, April 22, 2022
U.S. 491, Navajo Route 9 closed due to no visibility and multiple vehicle accident

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
A Navajo police officer sits on U.S. Highway 491 as blinding dust blows across the highway in Twin Lakes, N.M.

Donovan Quintero

TWIN LAKES, N.M.

Navajo Police temporarily shut down Navajo Route 9 from Twin Lakes to Crownpoint because of high winds, blowing dust, and reduced visibility.

New Mexico State Police Lt. Shawn Martin said a multiple vehicle accident occurred near the Mexican Springs, N.M., turnoff on U.S. Highway 491.

U.S. Highway 491 reopened Friday afternoon after being closed for at least an hour, despite blowing dust continuing to create hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service in Bellemont, Ariz., warned of high wind in eastern Arizona and a wind advisory for much of northern Arizona.

Strong southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with a gust to near 45 much of northern Arizona, including near the Tunnel Fire burning east of the San Francisco Peaks.

Wind gusts in the 50-60 mph range are possible across the eastern areas.

Martin said Navajo Police had requested their assistance in responding to the multiple vehicle accident.

Donovan Quintero

