Explosion reported at San Juan Generating Station

WINDOW ROCK

One of two coal-fired units still in operation at the San Juan Generating Station exploded on Saturday afternoon, confirmed Corporate Communications Officer Raymond Sandoval with Public Service of New Mexico, Resources.

The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4 p.m., was being investigated, said Sandoval on Monday morning. No one was injured, he added.

The plant is located northwest of Farmington, New Mexico.

The unit that was affected – Unit 1 – was shut down, while Unit 4 continues to operate.

Units 2 and 3 were permanently shut down in December under a 2015 agreement with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to comply with federal haze regulations.

Sandoval said Saturday’s mishap does not affect the plant’s ability to provide power to 500,000 New Mexico residents.

According to information provided by Sandoval, the remaining unit still in operation produces more than 500 megawatts of power.

The plant, which has been in operation since 1973, employs 286 workers.

According to PNM’s integrated resource planning, it will be closed by 2022, when the coal supply agreement expires.

Sandoval said the unit will be kept offline until the cause of the explosion is determined.

