Select Page

Utah voters narrowly defeat Prop 10

Cindy Yurth

Posted by | Nov 8, 2019 | , |

BOULDER, Colo.

A controversial referendum that could have led to a change in San Juan County, Utah’s form of government appears to have lost, but narrowly.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie

San Juan County (Utah) Commission Chairman Kenneth Maryboy attends a press conference to get the word out to San Juan County voters to vote “no” on Proposition 10 during a special election on Nov. 5.

The proposition would have authorized the appointment of a committee to study changing the county’s governing body, now a three-member commission, to a larger commission, a mayor-council form of government or a county executive overseen by a commission.

San Juan County’s two Navajo commissioners, Kenneth Maryboy and Willie Grayeyes, had opposed the initiative, saying it was an obvious attempt to dilute the power of the county’s first-ever majority-Navajo commission.

Blanding Mayor Joe Lyman, one of those who had circulated the petition to get the referendum on the ballot, said that wasn’t his intent and he was merely trying to institute a more representative form of government for the county.

In a telephone interview Wednesday, Lyman said he wouldn’t press the issue again.

“The voice of the people is paramount, and if the people don’t want to investigate other forms of government, then that’s it,” he said. “What concerns me is that if it goes the other way, the other side has stated they would initiate a lawsuit. I believe these matters should be decided democratically, not in the courts.”

Maryboy called the vote “unprecedented” and declared, “Today is a good day.”

Davis Filfred, chairman of the board of Utah Diné Bikeyah, a nonprofit that opposed Prop 10, said efforts by several groups to educate and register Navajo voters paid off.

“A lot of people do not agree with this study idea or other ploys to take away our voice. They’re finally waking up. They’re finally realizing that voting is a tool and we need our voices,” Filfred stated in a press release from UDB.

County Clerk John David Nielsen had come under fire from the American Civil Liberties Union during early voting by displaying copies of a letter to the editor by Lyman supporting the initiative at polling places.

Nielsen had later removed the letters, after saying he was only trying to help voters understand the issue, according to the ACLU.

Maryboy and Willie Grayeyes were elected last year after a federal judge found that the county’s existing voting districts disenfranchised Native Americans and appointed a special master to draw new ones.


 

Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

22.0 F (-5.6 C)
Dewpoint: 10.9 F (-11.7 C)
Humidity: 63%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.40

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Native American football enjoys a rebirth in South Dakota

Taskforce for Native American cases to discuss strategy

Ex-tribal chairman pleads guilty to wire fraud

Former Wyoming judge given extension, avoids sentencing

Oklahoman indicted on murder charge in Indian Country death

People of color make gains in mayoral races across the US

People of color make gains in mayoral race across the US

Utah ballot measure opposed by Navajos trails in early tally

2 dead, 14 injured during traditional ceremony in New Mexico

Prosecutors charge man with hate crime in acid attack

Judge keeps lawsuits against Purdue, its owners on hold

Records show state agency broke law 200 times over past year

Sen. Warren dropped from libel lawsuit by 'Covington Boys'

US health officials link childhood trauma to adult illness

Trump honors Native Americans, US founders in same month

University of Arizona president to meet with Native students

Navajo Police officer dies; had Oct. 9 on-duty medical event

Native students want U of Arizona head to apologize for quip

Eastern Shoshone co-chairman Leslie Shakespeare leaving

New Mexico delegation takes aim at US West's water scarcity