Obituaries for July 1, 2021

Carla Jean Marques

ALBUQUERQUE — Carla Jean (Hanley) Marques, 57, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. She was born August 1964 in Tuba City, to Mary and Wallace Hanley.

Carla graduated from Window Rock High School in 1982 and then moved to Northern California to attend cosmetology school. She was employed at Peerless Electric in Berkley, California. During this time, she welcomed her son, Jerry Jr., who was her everything, her love, her life. She then relocated to Albuquerque, where she spent the next 28 years.

The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Carla. She enjoyed having all her nephews and nieces with her in her home where she helped raise them.

Carla always welcomed family and friends who were in need of help. She was an avid rock collector and had many rock gardens around her home.

Carla enjoyed watching game shows, fishing, camping, and was talented at beadwork. She enjoyed having friends and family over for cookouts, holidays and family functions.

Carla is survived by her son, Jerry; lifetime companion, Vincent Ramirez; parents, Mary and Wallace Hanley; sister, Gail Hanley; brother, Mike Hanley; and aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Carla is preceded in death by her sister, Kim Hanley; and grandparents, Sistah and Max Hanley Sr., and Ruth Clayson-Wilson and Harry Wilson.

A Celebration of Life for Carla will be held at her residence.

Kody Lane Peterson

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for Kody Lane Peterson, 36, of Prewitt, New Mexico, will be held Friday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m., at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Rehoboth, New Mexico, with Brother Don James officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Kody was born Sept. 25, 1984, in Gallup, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Tsenabahiłnii (Sleep Rock People Clan). He passed away June 25, 2021, in Phoenix.

Kody graduated from Oakdale High School in California and Southern Nevada Heavy Equipment School in Las Vegas. He worked for various heavy equipment companies.

Kody was a member of USTRC and various rodeo associations. He enjoyed horse training and participating in team roping and tie-down roping events.

Kody is survived by his son, Brody Peterson of Vacaville, California; daughter, Taylor Peterson of Vacaville; parents, Flora and Ken Peterson of Prewitt; brother, Kyle B. Peterson of Prewitt; and sisters, Darnell Sitaiai of Laveen, Arizona, and Melanie Francis of Kirtland, New Mexico.

Kody is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sarah B. and Archie Nez; paternal grandmother, Nina M. Largo; and paternal grandfather, Phillip Peterson.

Pallbearers will be Jerold Camarillo, Truman House, Leland Nez, Kaiden Sitaiai, Loren Begay, and Reuben Sitaiai.

Honorary pallbearers will be Herman House Jr., Erich Rogers, Brooks Dahozy, Juan Martinez, Bennie Yazzie Sr., Tommy Lansing, Kyle Peterson, and Cody Lansing.

A reception will take place at the Gallup Community Center, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Maxine Tsosie

SANDERS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Maxine Tsosie, 73, of Sanders, Arizona, will be held Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m., at the Sanders Valley Baptist Church — Annex Building with Pastor Kevin McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow at the McCarrell Memorial Cemetery.

Maxine was born March 25, 1948, in Fort Defiance, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away June 22, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Maxine received a master’s degree in education and retired as a teacher at McKinley County Schools District. She loved to travel and be outdoors with family.

Maxine is survived by her son, Daryl Joe Sr.; daughter, Beulah Joe McCarthy; sisters, Mary Jane Sanderson and Mary Ann Edsitty; and eight grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Uriah McCarthy, Timothy Arthur, Daryl Joe Jr., Mason Joe, and Tristen Joe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Daryl Joe Sr., Nathaniel Tso, Terrance Tsosie, Christopher Tsosie, and Patrick Hernasy.

A reception will take place at the Sanders Valley Baptist Church — Annex Building, following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Wilbur T. Jymm

TOHATCHI, N.M. — Graveside service for Wilbur T. Jymm, 83, of Sheep Springs, New Mexico, will be held today, July 1, at 10 a.m., in Tohatchi, New Mexico, with Father Dale officiating.

Wilbur was born Jan. 2, 1938, in Coyote Canyon, New Mexico, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away June 3, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Wilbur attended St. Michaels High School and Loyola Mary Mount University in Los Angeles. He worked for the Navajo Nation and McKinley County Election Bureau.

Wilbur is survived by his son, Tyrone Jymm; and brother, Nelson M. Jymm.

Wilbur is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Jymm; and son, Daniel D. Jymm III.

Pallbearers will be Nelson M. Jymm, Daniel T. Jymm IV, K. Lorenzo Jymm, Julius Todacheene, Elias Benally, and J. Vernon Jim.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tyrone Jymm, Robert Peshlakai, Neil Jymm, and Cale Jymm.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Herman James Chee

GALLUP — Graveside service for Herman James Chee, 55, of Pretty Rock, New Mexico, was held June 30 at the Gallup City Cemetery with Milton Davidson officiating.

Herman was born March 7, 1966, in Gallup, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away June 22, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Herman received an associate’s degree in welding in 1996 and worked as a welder instructor at the University of New Mexico-Gallup. He also worked for Myers Containers for three years in Portland, Oregon, UPS ground manager in Portland, F&S Trailers, journeyman welder, and owned/operated Father & Son Welding.

Herman was a USTRC team roper for Gallup High School and rancher who enjoyed beadwork and riding horses with his granddaughter Ayayat.

Herman is survived by his wife, Lena Chee; son, Jake Chee; daughter, Kasarah Chee; brothers, Roy Jim Chee and Ernest Davis Chee; sister, Jacqueline Gean Chee; maternal grandparents, Mary and John Lowe; and granddaughter, Ayayat.

Herman is preceded in death by his daughter, Cory Rose Chee; and parents, Irene Rose and Billy Chee.

Pallbearers were Delvin Kinsel, Daniel Billy, Wayne Franklin, Matthew Smiley, Rick Tolino, and Martin Valdez.

Honorary pallbearers were Ernest Chee, Shawn Ray Jim, Oren Jim, Earl Jim, Harold Davidson, Roy Chee, and Kasarah Chee.

Donations can be sent via Zelle to Lena Chee.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Pvt. Marriah Alice Shirley Pouncy

CHINLE — Funeral services for Pvt. Marriah Alice Shirley Pouncy, 20, of Chinle, are pending.

Pvt. Pouncy was born Sept. 3, 2000, in Chinle, into the Naasht’ézhí dine’é Tábąąhá (Zuni/Water’s Edge Clan), born for Naakai Łzhíní (African American). She passed away June 21, 2021, in Fort Bliss, Texas.

Pvt. Pouncy graduated from Chinle High School in 2018 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 2018. She completed basic combat training and was a human resources specialist assigned to the Headquarter Company of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Pvt. Pouncy was stationed at Fort Bliss in December 2019 to the time of her death. She served a short tour assignment to Camp Red Cloud and Camp Casey in South Korea.

Pvt. Pouncy enjoyed reading her bible, skateboarding, playing games on her Xbox, and spending time with her family.

Pvt. Pouncy is survived by her parents, Anita Mae and James Pouncy; brothers, James Begay Jr. of Mesa, Arizona, Kristopher Pouncy, Aslan Pouncy, and Ashriel Pouncy of Chinle; sisters, Robin Howard of Parker, Arizona, Joanita (Ben Weible) Begay of Louisville, Kentucky, and Nizhoni Pouncy; nieces, Shalisa and Johannah Mitchell of Louisville; and nephew, Dushaun Weible of Louisville.

Pvt. Pouncy is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alice and Billie Jones; and paternal grandparents, Mariah and Jerry Pouncy.

Pallbearers will be the National Guard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kristopher Pouncy, Aslan Pouncy and Ashriel Pouncy.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.