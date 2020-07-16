Obituaries for July 16, 2020

Mary Alice Harvey Roanhorse

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — Funeral services for Mary Alice Harvey Roanhorse, 83, of Lukachukai, Arizona, were held July 11 at the St. Isabel Church in Lukachukai. Interment followed in Lukachukai.

Mary was born June 17, 1937, in Lukachukai, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan).

Mary was a homemaker, raising nine children. She enjoyed making jewelry and other arts and crafts.

Mary is survived by her sons, George Roanhorse Jr. and Emerson James Roanhorse; daughters, Kathleen Bia, Georgianne Klade, Valerie Roanhorse, and Lavonia Roanhorse; parents, Theresa Morgan-Harvey and Edward Bahe Harvey; brothers, Johnny B. Harvey, Leon Harvey and Edison Harvey; sisters, Elizabeth Johnson, Mary Ann Morris and Liz Frazier; paternal grandfather, Blue Eyes; and 29 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, George Roanhorse Sr.; son, Harold Roanhorse; and daughters, Madeline Roanhorse and Cherly Jean Roanhorse.

Pallbearers were Franklin Mallahan, Hola Toas Tso, George Bia, Cameo Mejia, and Gerald Williams.

Honorary pallbearers were Arnold Johnson and TC Tso.

Due to COVID-19, a reception will take place at a later date.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Georgina Davis Garcia

GALLUP — Memorial services for Georgina “Gina” Davis Garcia, 36, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, were held July 10 at the Rollie Mortuary Chapel in Gallup, with Rev. Matthew Keller officiating. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Park.

Georgina was born June 6, 1985, in Phoenix. Her maternal clan is Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House) and paternal clan is Tó baazhní’ázhí (Two Who Came To the Water). She was raised by the Naashaashí (Bear Enemies Clan). She died June 27, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Georgina attended school at Tohatchi, Chuska and Wingate Boarding School, graduating from Central High School in Gallup.

Georgina enjoyed many different things, including cooking, especially trying out new recipes featuring all sorts of different spices. She enjoyed watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” listening to the Black Label Society, traveling to new places, and watching and cheering for the Dallas Cowboys.

Georgina is survived by husband, Daniel Garcia of Gallup; children, Sylvian Thomas Smith, Damon Wes Plummer, Seralida Maregrita-Nikole Smith, and Jasmine Pantera Plummer; father, Clyde Davis originally from Pinedale, New Mexico; brothers, Clifton Davis and Herschel Clyde Davis; sisters, Andrea Davis, Claudia Annie Davis, Felicia Davis, and Libby Miya Davis; and guardian mother, Dorothy Becenti of Tohatchi.

Georgina is preceded in death by her mother, Jenny Begay; maternal grandparents, Stella and Danny Begay; paternal grandparents, Annie Davis Becenti and Eugene Becenti; and brother, Clayton Clyde Davis.

The Becenti family and the Davis family are grateful for the kind thoughts, helpful prayers, and generous support as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

Qiana Brianne Todachine

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Qiana Brianne Todachine, 34, of Window Rock, will be held Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at the Fort Defiance community cemetery.

Qiana was born Oct. 20, 1985, in Window Rock, into the Badger Clan of Zuni Tribe, born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She passed away July 8, 2020, in Fort Defiance.

Qiana graduated from Window Rock High School in 2005 and attended Diné College, University of New Mexico-Gallup Branch and Albuquerque Job Corps for welding. She was previously temporarily employed with Oops A Daisy in Window Rock.

Qiana was a homemaker cooking and baking. She enjoyed her children, loved all music (traditional Native and powwow songs), and enjoyed nature walks and the outdoor environment.

Qiana is survived by her sons, Qiahn Todachine, Westtlee Phillips and Qishawn Todachine; daughter, Quyneya Todachine; parents, Cynthia Todachine of Window Rock, and Vernon J. Cooley of Albuquerque; brother, Jeremy Todachine; and paternal grandfather, Francis Cooley of Coyote Canyon, New Mexico.

Qiana is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Theresa Todachine and Taylor R. Todachine Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Lorraine Cooley.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a public memorial reception will take place at a later date.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Brown Jr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for Robert Brown Jr., 62, of Church Rock, New Mexico, will be held Friday, July 17, at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Waylan Soke officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Martin’s residence (179 Lobo Valley) in Pinedale, New Mexico.

Robert was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Needles, California, into the Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away July 3, 2020, in Gallup.

Robert attended Church Rock Elementary School, Gallup High School, Wingate High School, and American Automotive Technical Institute in Phoenix.

Robert worked for Brentari Oil Company and Fort McDowell Sand and Gravel Company. He was also a sound system/music technician and automotive mechanic/technician.

Robert enjoyed attending church and playing bass guitar.

Robert is survived by his wife, Pauline Brown; sons, Roberto Brown, Robertson Brown and Paulden Brown; daughter, Pauletta Brown; brothers, Alson Brown, Emerson Brown, Patrick Brown, Vidal Brown, and Delbert Brown; sisters, Caroleen Haley, Bernice Stewart, Doreen Johnson, and Diane Jim; and granddaughter, Kendra R. McAfee.

Robert is preceded in death by his son, Rabi Brown; parents, Lena J. Brown and Robert Brown Sr.; brother, Ernest Brown; and sisters, Pauline Brown, Vera Brown and Verna Brown.

Pallbearers will be Roberto Brown, Paulden Brown, Isaiah Brown, Lorenzo Haley, Leonard Stewart III, and Leonard Stewart Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Vidal Brown, Nathaniel Holyan, Edison Martin, and Troy Platero.

Sack lunch bags will be distributed at Martin’s residence (179 Lobo Valley) in Pinedale, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Maebah B. Morris

TOHATCHI, N.M. — Graveside service for Maebah B. Morris, 75, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, will be held Monday, July 20, at 11 a.m. in Tohatchi, with Father Dale Jimson officiating.

Maebah was born July 7, 1945, in Naschitti, New Mexico, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan). She passed away July 13, 2020, in Gallup.

Maebah graduated from Wingate High School and received a master’s degree in education from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. She was employed with BIE schools and Gallup-McKinley County Schools for 37 years.

Maebah enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, ranching, and going to rodeos.

Maebah is survived by her husband, Richard Morris; son, Darrell O. Morris; brothers, James Becenti, Jonah Becenti and Mike Becenti; sisters, Mabel Holyan, Eva Yazzie and Ilene Skeets; and two grandchildren.

Maebah is preceded in death by her son, Aaron K. Morris; father, Herman Becenti; mother, Sarah Becenti; brothers, Alfred Becenti, Freddie Becenti and John Becenti; and sisters, Alta Peshlakai and Edith Loretto.

Pallbearers will be Brent Becenti, Byron Hunt, Tyrell Hunt, Anders Perry Jr., Brian Loretto, and Ronald Lucero.

Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Morris, Darrell O. Morris, James Becenti, Jonah Becenti, and Mike Becenti.

There will be no reception due to COVID-19.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Irene Antonyia Ayze

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Irene Antonyia Ayze, 78, of Chinle, was held July 15 at the Fort Defiance community cemetery with Father Edgardo Diaz officiating.

Irene was born May 10, 1942, in Chinle, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away July 10, 2020.

Irene attended grades K-9 at St. Michaels Indian School in St. Michaels, Arizona, and worked as a cashier and supervisor at Fed Mart for 33 years and Southwest Supermarket for 13 years. She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching sports, cooking, and being with family.

Irene is survived by her sons, Johnny Slinkey, Michael Slinkey, Mike Bordy Jr., and Merle Bordy; daughter, Phyllis Slinkey; stepbrother, Jacob Ayze Jr.; stepsister, Darlene Ayze Shirley; grandmother, Margaret Sheka; and 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Irene is preceded in death by her brothers and parents, Margaret K. Ayze and Jacob Ayze Sr.

Pallbearers were Mike Bordy, Matthew Bordy, Brandon Lizer, Bryant Lizer, and Roy Lee.

Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Slinkey, Merle Bordy and Michael Slinkey.

A drive-thru reception took place at Johnny and Mary Lou Slinkey’s residence in St. Michaels, following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Nora E. James

COYOTE CANYON, N.M. — Nora E. James, 96, of Coyote Canyon, New Mexico, passed away early Saturday, July 11, 2020. She peacefully passed in her sleep in the company of family at her home. She was born May 19, 1924.

Nora was Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water) and paternal grandfather is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water). She was known as Asht’e anibaa’ (One who is settled).

Nora was a weaver and an herbalist. She was not formally educated as she was hidden by her grandmother from boarding school admission. “When a cloud of dust could be seen in a distance she was immediately sheltered under a stack of blankets,” Valerie Joe, granddaughter, affectionately recalls. Her lifelong encouragement to others was to excel in education.

Nora lived in Chicago, Illinois, for 10 years. In her latter years she designed and weaved tissue box covers in lieu of rug weaving with orders as far away as Canada. She was a natural archer, at age 93 as she drew back full strength on a recurve bow. She desired to teach senior citizens how to exercise, dubbed by her grandchildren as an “inspiring exercise instructor.”

Nora was married to Raymond James Sr., also of Coyote Canyon, G’aad Yazh T’aah (Little Cedar Trees). Her sisters are Sarah Rubio, who resides in Chicago, and Mae Long. Her brother is Jimmie Ray Etsitty.

The children of Mr. and Mrs. James are: Martha Shelly (former first lady), Laura James, Rosea James, Laverne James, Ella Jones, Angela Hampton, Raymond James, Jr., and Sharlene Murphy.

Nora has 25 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Nora is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond James Sr.; son, Robert Jay James; daughter, Jenny James; great-grandson, Jared Ramone; sisters, Nena James and Grace Daniels; and parents, Tom Etsitty Jr. and Rose Etsitty.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Clinton Lou Begay

ALBUQUERQUE — Funeral services for Clinton Lou Begay, 42, of Albuquerque, will be held Friday, July 17, at 12 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary (1000 Old Coors Dr. SW) in Albuquerque. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park (924 Menaul Blvd NE) in Albuquerque.

Clinton was born March 5, 1978, as the third child of five. He was born into the Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan), born for Tsenabahiłnii (Sleep Rock People Clan). He passed away July 11, 2020.

Clinton is the son of Ernest Lou Begay and Mary Rose Begay (Hood) of Church Rock, New Mexico.

Clinton was raised in Church Rock, and attended Gallup High School where he played football. He was a husband to his wife and father to his three children.

Clinton spoke the traditional Navajo language, Spanish, Zuni and Apache. He met his wife and they had three beautiful children they raised. He later obtained his GED.

Clinton was known for his love he had for his family, friends and community. He was a considerate, respectful, thoughtful, and loving individual. His family has lost a loving family member, but they will carry on his memory and legacy by sharing his accomplishments and achievements.

Clinton is survived by his wife, Delvina Dee Begay of Albuquerque; children, Matthew Sean Lou Begay of Belfield, North Dakota, Joshua Tyler Lou Begay and Ariel Dee Lou Begay of Albuquerque; parents, Ernest and Mary Begay of Albuquerque; and siblings, Shannon Begay of Gallup, Shauna Begay and Michael Begay of Albuquerque, and Michelle Silago of Gallup.

The family is accepting donations. Please contact Ariel Begay at 505-273-0433.

Elizabeth Etsitty

CHINLE VALLEY STORE, Ariz. — Graveside service for Elizabeth Etsitty, 69, of Chinle Valley Store, Arizona, will be held today, July 16.

Elizabeth was born into the Yoo’í dine’é Tódích’íi’nii (Bead People of Bitter Water Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan).

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Robert and Rosanna; sisters, Charlotte Begay and Elsie Bosin; and brother, Jimmy Etsitty.

Marshall “Marty” Robertson

CHINLE — Graveside service for Marshall “Marty” Robertson, 79, of Valley Store, Arizona, was held July 14 at the Chinle community cemetery.

Marshall was born March 19, 1941, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). He passed away July 9, 2020.

Marshall was an electrician by trade. He loved rodeos and telling jokes.

Marshall is survived by his daughters, Tammy Robertson of Phoenix, and Christina Arthur of Many Farms, Arizona; brothers, Louie Robertson, Julius Robertson and Billy Dick; sisters, Marie Teller, Jacqueline Robertson and Shirley Robertson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marshall is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Nelson and Sonny Robertson; brothers, Lester and Eddy Robertson; sisters, Sadie Charley and Linda Robertson; sons, Marvin and Gordon Robertson; and daughters, Sharon Robertson and Charlotte Robertson.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Miguel Douglas Yazzie

SANTA FE — Funeral services for Miguel Douglas Yazzie, 33, of Albuquerque, were held July 14 at the Rivera Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe. Interment followed at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Miguel was born Dec. 7, 1986, in Fort Defiance, into the Tl’ízí lání (Many Goats Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away July 3, 2020, in Temple, Texas.

Miguel enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2016 and was an air defense enhanced early warning system operator (14H). He was responsible for the preparation and deployment of air defense equipment, setup of command posts, establishing communication systems, collecting and processing battlefield information, and evaluating tactical electronic intelligence data. He was previously stationed in South Korea and was currently stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

Miguel enjoyed spending time with his siblings, nephews and nieces. He had an incredible sense of humor and was always finding ways to make others laugh, even at the expense of others.

Miguel loved playing practical jokes on the people around him, there was never a dull moment with Miguel. He always had an enormous smile or mischievous grin. His distinct smile made others feel welcome. He was a loving uncle and showed his support in every way possible.

Miguel is survived by his mother, Sue Ann Yazzie; father, Michael Yazzie; brothers, Michaelson Yazzie, Douglas Yazzie, Isaac Yazzie, Zachary Yazzie, and Xavier Yazzie; sisters, Janilee Whiterock, Rachael Yazzie, Velma Keeto, Naomi Yazzie, Nizhoni Yazzie, and Christina Yazzie; and one grandmother and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Miguel is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal great-grandparents, grandmother and grandfather.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers were honor detail from Fort Bliss.

Rivera Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.