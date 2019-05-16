Obituaries for May 16, 2019

Leann P. Ellsworth

GALLUP — Funeral services for Leann P. Ellsworth, 34, were held May 13 at the Rollie Mortuary Palm Chapel in Gallup. Interment followed at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Leann was born Oct. 18, 1984, in Crownpoint, into the Tl’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). Her nali is Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together); chei is Áshiihí (Salt People).

She passed away May 7, 2019, in Albuquerque.

Leann graduated from Crownpoint High School in 2003 and attended the University of Phoenix, New Mexico State University, Western New Mexico University, Ashford University and Navajo Technical University.

Leann loved her pets and enjoyed photography, music, movies, cooking and traveling. She was a great aunt, sister, daughter and friend.

Leann is survived by her husband, Alexis Ellsworth; parents, Brenda White and Leonard Perry; siblings, Preston Perry, Alysia Perry-Willie and Briana P. Castillo; four nephews and two nieces.

Leann is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Helen Y. White and Charley White; and paternal grandparents, Shirley A. Etcitty and Ben Perry.

Pallbearers were Alexis Ellsworth, Preston Perry, Ronaldon Willie, Averill Cayatineto, Leonard Perry, Gilbert Tolino Jr. and Raymond White. Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Fleming D. Begaye Sr.

CHINLE — Funeral services for Fleming D. Begaye Sr., 97, of Chinle, will be held Friday, May 17, at the Chinle Potter’s House with Pastor Aragon officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot at Salt Water Canyon.

Fleming was born Aug. 26, 1921, in Red Valley, Arizona, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away May 10, 2019, in Chinle.

Fleming attended Fort Wingate Boarding School and was a Navajo Code Talker in World War II. He was the owner and operator of Fleming Begaye Corner and was a counselor at Nazlini Boarding School.

Fleming enjoyed ranching, farming, watching football, reading and gardening.

Fleming is survived by his daughter, Veronica Walters; and six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Fleming is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Begaye; sons, Otis and Fleming Begaye Jr.; and grandson, Sherwin Tso. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Begay, Jim Yates and Kenny Begay. Honorary pallbearers will be Trenton Nez, Taurus Oliver, Aaron Ott, Thomas Begay, Guy Begay and Jerald Tom.

A reception will take place at the Chinle Catholic Hall, following services. Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.