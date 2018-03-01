Obituaries for March 1, 2018

Sammie Slivers Sr.

GANADO, Ariz. — Funeral services for Sammie Slivers Sr., 95, of Ganado, Arizona, will be held Saturday, March 3, at 9 a.m. at the Ganado Presbyterian Church with Custer Lowe officiating. Burial will follow in Ganado.

Sammie was born Feb. 15, 1923, in Ganado, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan), born for Tl’ízí lání (Many Goats Clan). He died Feb. 26, 2018, in Ganado.

Sammie worked as a heavy equipment operator for 20-plus years.

Sammie is survived by his wife, Isabelle Slivers; sons, Wilbert Slivers, Delbert Slivers, Sammie Slivers Jr. and Ernest Slivers; daughters, Alta Evans, Hilda Slivers, Ernestine Yazzie, Clara Begay, Sarah Begay, Linda Begay and Cinlinda Tsui; and 37 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

Sammie is preceded in death by his son, Rogers Slivers; parents, Nat and Tahhabah Slivers; sister, Grace Gorman; and brother, Nat Slivers Jr.

A reception will take place at the Ganado Chapter House following services.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis Ann Montoya

TORREON, N.M. — Funeral services for Phyllis Ann Montoya, 36, of Torreon, New Mexico, were held Feb. 27 at the Torreon Mission with Jason Carpenter officiating.

Phyllis was born Sept. 19, 1981, in Albuquerque, into the Kinlichíi’nii (Red House Clan), born for Hashtl’ishnii (Mud Clan). She died Feb. 17, 2018, in Albuquerque.

Phyllis graduated from Cuba High School and attended CMN College. She enjoyed music, the outdoors, camping, concerts, arts and crafts, and sewing.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Esias Anthony Delgarito and Chavez Cisco Whitehorse; parents, Carol and Phillip Montoya Sr.; brothers, Monty Joe Montoya and Phillip Montoya Jr.; and sisters, Olivia Montoya and Farrah Montoya.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her grandparents, Francis and Mary A. Toledo.

Pallbearers were Rafel Toledo, Randy Toledo, Benji Maestas, Sampson Sandoval, Randall Cayaditto and Mike Cayaditto.

Honorary pallbearers were Esias Delgarito, Zechariah Montoya, Phillip Montoya Jr., Monty Montoya and Cisco Whitehorse.

Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

