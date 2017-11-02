Council sends redone budget to prez for consideration

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Council approved legislation amending the comprehensive budget during Tuesday’s special session.

Following a meeting this past weekend between delegates of the Council and the president’s office, a compromise was reached with how to modify the $636 million budget that Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye had signed but used 26 line-item vetoes.

During the special session debate, three amendments were made that may or may not be subject to Begaye’s red pen. The first amendment was to restore $8.1 million to be allocated to divisions and departments; the second was to strike out stipends for grazing officials and eastern land board and farm board members; and the third is to reduce the executive branch’s $8.8 million carryover back down to the three-branch chief agreement figures of $2.5 million.

The reason Council struck out stipends for grazing officials and the boards is because Council Delegate Otto Tso is sponsoring a bill to allocate $2.4 million for these stipends from the Unreserved, Undesignated Fund Balance, which the delegates understand Begaye supports.

“The president said he will approve UUFB request,” said Council Delegate Seth Damon. “Honorable Tso’s request is being pushed through.”

