Damon re-elected to 2nd speaker term

WINDOW ROCK

On the first day of the 24th Navajo Nation Council’s 2021 winter session, Speaker Seth Damon was re-elected to a second two-year term.

In his acceptance remarks in the Council Chamber, Damon thanked his family for supporting him and credited his grandparents (former delegate) Charles and Patricia Damon II for raising him with encouragement, empathy, structure and love.

“My grandmother taught me that life is learned through time, and that life wasn’t always going to be nice to me,” Damon said. “Through that I developed the skills of working together on different challenges. Through my grandfather, I learned integrity, honor, and the need for compassion and humility.”

Damon said this humble upbringing helped mold him into the person he is today.

“I know I’m not perfect, but I try my best to succeed in accomplishing the good for everyone,” he said.

Damon’s leadership in 2020 helped steer the Council through the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, including the daunting task administering the $714 million in Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds with the executive and judicial branches while maintaining policies and procedures to keep Council delegates and legislative staff safe.

Delegates who were physically in the chamber today wore masks, were social distanced and divided by plexiglass barriers but nevertheless seemed to enjoy the camaraderie and a reunion of sorts on the occasion of the election.

Damon said some delegates had not seen each other since March of 2020 when COVID-19 arrived on Navajo and stay-at-home orders were implemented.

To the surprise of many Diné who were watching the live session in the Council Chambers on the worldwide web, only one nomination – of Damon – was made for the new speakership by Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton.

Then Delegate Otto Tso swiftly made a motion to close the nomination process, which was approved by Council with 21 yeas and 2nays (R. Smith, E. Yazzie opposed).

“The nomination of Speaker Seth Damon was an honor,” said Charles-Newton. “He has shown leadership when it comes to serving the people, an important quality for any leader.

“Although we have had our disagreements in his style of leadership,” she said, “he has worked hard to keep us united as a Council. He also has encouraged and stood by me as a female leader. That was reason enough to nominate him.”

Damon, a two-time delegate and former chairman of the 23rd Council’s Budget and Finance Committee, represents Baahaali, Chilchiltah, Manuelito, Red Rock, Rock Springs, and Tsayatoh.

As speaker, he serves the Nation as head of the legislative branch, presiding over the Council and Naabik’íyáti’ Committee, while directing and supervising all legislative programs and personnel.

“During this pandemic we have witnessed all forms of emotions,” said Charles-Newton. “Speaker Damon has the experience of leading during this pandemic and has proven to put the people first. I look forward to his advocacy at the federal and state level and appreciate him helping my community to grow.”

Even though Damon was the only candidate nominated, Council delegates carried out the formal voting process by secret ballot in the Chamber or via email for those who were in their vehicles outside or not able to be physically present.

Council had determined early on in the COVID-19 emergency that because of the risks presented by in-person meetings, delegates participating by teleconference counted as being “present” when voting, which applied today.

Damon said coming from a political family, he always knew his heart was set on finding solutions for policy and financial challenges that face the Navajo Nation.

“We have come a long way in the last two years and I had to ask myself if I’m going to run again and ask for your vote to re-elect me as speaker,” he said. “Has this administration and myself helped guide and lead this Council while continuing to improve the health and well-being of our people? I think the answer is yes.”

Damon’s goals for his first term as speaker included supporting sustainable economic growth, expanding the Nation’s tax base, enhancing community infrastructure, and working with the Council’s standing committees to advance their priorities.

“The speaker’s office is here to work for you, colleagues, to help assist in making goals and priorities become reality,” said Damon. “Some things we can’t change immediately, but what we can change are options for the next seven generations to have a better hope for the future.”

Damon said he has fought hard for initiatives to create jobs, build a better education system, advocate for the Indian Child Welfare Act and Missing and Murdered Indigenous citizens, urge the federal government to uphold the Nation’s sovereignty and the Treaty of 1868, care for veterans and the elderly, and make progress toward fulfilling the basic human right to running water and electricity for all Diné.

“These goals were not only set by myself but by listening to our Navajo people,” he said. “Because as speaker it’s not about pushing my agenda, it’s about pushing all of yours and ours – collectively building upon goals that all of you bring to the table.”

In the future, Damon said he will continue focusing on mitigating the COVID-19 virus, transparency and integrity in government, public safety, road development, an economic stimulus plan and advocating for more state and federal funds.

“We look forward to working together with President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer on new and innovative economic development ventures, building a successful government for the long haul, and working on making our youth, veterans and, most importantly, our elders’ lives better than they are now,” he said.