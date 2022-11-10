T’ahdoo bee lą́ ‘aleeh bee ‘át’é: Ada’iis’nil t’ahdoo ílįįgo ádaalnéhígíí
By Donovan Quintero, Amber Wauneka, and Krista Allen
Navajo Times
WINDOW ROCK
The Navajo Election Administration has 10 days after an election to hand count any eligible challenged votes to include in the election results.
Eligible means a vote is an active registered voter and hand-counted absentee ballots received on or before 7 p.m. on Election Day, explained Rosita Kelly, executive director for the election administration.
All absentee ballots received the Friday before an election – in this case, Nov. 8, 2022 – are included in the machine count. All other absentee ballots received by 7 p.m. on Election Day is hand counted, said Kelly.
The Navajo Board of Election Supervisors will certify those results at its regular meeting after 10 days of an election – if there are no grievances or requests for recounts, among others.
Kelly said certification of election results gets delayed if grievances are filed or if there are requests for recounts specific to a candidate’s districts/areas of representation. Nov. 18 is the deadline to request a recount or file a grievance.
PRESIDENTIAL
Buu Nygren and Richelle Montoya, 34,568.
Jonathan Nez and Chad Abeyta, 31,069.
NAVAJO BOARD OF ELECTION SUPERVISORS
Chinle Agency
Leta Honnie, 8,405.
Eastern Agency
Charles Long, 9,095.
JaRell R. DeGroat, 5,396.
Fort Defiance Agency
Larry Noble, 9,583.
Shirley M. Barney, 6,156.
Northern Agency
Watona Kellywood, 6,176.
William Lee, 6,150.
Western Agency
Myra Begay, 6,389.
Raymond Maxx, 4,518
NAVAJO NATION BOARD OF EDUCATION
Chinle Agency
Mary E. Begay, 7,847.
Eastern Agency
Nadine M. Chatto, 8,724.
Priscilla Benally, 5,871.
Fort Defiance Agency
Sharon A. Toadecheenie, 14,165.
Northern Agency
Freda K. Nells, 11,199.
Western Agency
Dellard Curley, 9,739.
NAVAJO NATION COUNCIL
Chinle
Shawna Ann Claw, 1,060.
Dr. Leland Leonard, 838.
Black Mesa, Hard Rock, Pinon, Whippoorwill, Forest Lake
Germaine Simonson, 1,213.
Malcolm M. Logg, 1,118.
Dilcon, Indian Wells, Teesto, Whitecone, Greasewood
Cherilyn Yazzie, 1,426.
Lee Jack Sr., 1,134.
Tachíí/Blue Gap, Many Farms, Tsélání/Cottonwood, Low Mountain
Crystalyne Curley, 1,493.
Kee Allen Begay, 1,480.
Coppermine, K’ai’bii’tó, LeChee, Tonalea/Red Lake, Bodaway/Gap
Helena Nez Begay, 1,533.
Paul Begay, 1,331.
Chilchinbeto, Dennehotso, Kayenta
Shaandiin Parrish, 1,256.
Nathaniel Brown, 1,136.
Shiprock
Eugenia Charles-Newton, 1,684.
Russell Begaye, 952.
Cove, Toadlena/Two Grey Hills, Red Valley, Tsé ‘Ałnáozt’i’í’, Sheepsprings, Beclabito, Gadíí’áhí/To’Koi
Amber Kanazbah Crotty, 1,638.
Lindsey Leighann Benally, 1,057.
Bááhááli, Chéch’iltah, Manuelito, Red Rock, Rock Springs, Tsayatoh
Seth Damon, 2,705.
Ts’ahbiikin, Navajo Mountain, Shonto, Oljato
Herman Daniels Jr., 1,202.
Henry Stevens, 1,032.
Becenti, Lake Valley, Nihodeeshgiizh, Standing Rock, Whiterock, Huerfano, Nageezi, Crownpoint
Danny Simpson, 1,814.
Mark Freeland, 1,472.
Coyote Canyon, Mexican Springs, Naschitti, Tohatchi, Bahastł’ah
Nathan Notah, 1,971.
Olin Kieyoomia, 1,522.
Alamo, Ramah, Tóhajiileehé
Norman M. Begay, 961.
Jamie Henio, 798.
Jeddito, Cornfields, Ganado, Kinłichíí, Steamboat
Vince James, 2,326.
Richie Nez, 639.
T’iistó, Sikaad, Niinahnízaad, Tsédaak’áán, Newcomb, San Juan
Rickie Nez, 1,638.
Mathew Tso, 1,578.
Tsaile/Wheatfields, Lukachukai, Round Rock, Tséch’ízhí, Rock Point
Carl Slater, 1,610.
Crystal Littleben, 1,564.
Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Houck, Lupton, Nahat’á Dziil
Lomardo Aseret, 1,256.
Arbin Mitchell, 1,040.
Crystal, Fort Defiance, Red Lake, Sawmill
Andy Nez, 1,737.
Wilson Stewart Jr., 1,019.
Mexican Water, Tó’łikan, T’iisnázbąs, Aneth, Red Mesa
Curtis Yanito, 1,788.
Davis Filfred, 1,262.
Littlewater, Pueblo Pintado, Torreon, Whitehorse Lake, Baca/Prewitt, Casamero Lake, Ojo Encino, Counselor
George Tolth, 1,478.
Leonard Tsosie, 1,437.
Tuba City
Otto Tso, 937.
Angie Williams, 552.
Cameron, Coalmine Canyon, Birdsprings, Leupp, Tolani Lake
Casey Allen Johnson, 1,175.
Thomas Walker Jr., 1,042.
Oak Springs, St. Michaels
Brenda Jesus, 1,016.
Edison Wauneka, 612.
Churchrock, Iyanbito, Mariano Lake, Pinedale, Smith Lake, Thoreau
Steven R. Arviso, 2,139.
Edmund Yazzie, 1,467.
SCHOOL ELECTIONS
Central Navajo Schools
- Chinle Chapter
Harry Claw, 1,717.
- Many Farms Chapter
Julian C. Begay, 524.
Harrison Bia, 494.
- Round Rock, Tsé Ch’izhi chapters
Perry C. Begay, 510.
Luke P. Deswood, 432.
- Tachíí/Blue Gap, Tsélání/Cottonwood, Whippoorwill Chapters
Wallace Kee, 852.
Earl Tulley, 806.
Ch’ínílį Navajo Schools
- Lukachukai, Round Rock, Tsaile/Wheatfields Chapters
Wayne Clement, 722.
Stanley Kedelty, 602.
Lucinda M. Campbell, 516.
- Many Farms, Tsé Ch’izhi Chapters
Eugene W. Glasses, 583.
Lorene S. Yazzie, 371.
Annie J. Tayah, 297.
- Hardrock, Forest Lake, Piñon, Black Mesa Chapters
Byron Wesley, 839.
Bill Yazzie, 529.
Larry Biltah, 492.
- Tachíí/Blue Gap, Nazlini, Tsélání/Cottonwood, Whippoorwill Chapters
Marleita Begay, 1,561.
Tséhootsooí
- Crystal, Red Lake Chapters
Theresa A. Kedelty, 662.
- Houck, Tsé Si Ání, Nahat’á Dziil Chapters
Bessie L. Tsosie, 551.
Kathleen B. Lee, 503.
Jackie Yazzie Jr., 360.
- Teesto Chapter
Jonathan Leonard, 446.
- Coyote Canyon, Mexican Springs, Naschitti, Tohatchi, Bahastł’ah chapters
Hoskie Bryant, 2,906.
Tséhootsooí II
- Fort Defiance, St. Michaels chapters
Janis Damon, 1,354.
Genevieve J. Jackson, 1,348.
- Wide Ruins, Houck, Oak Springs, Tsé Si Ání, Nahat’á Dziil chapters
Vera Whitehair, 1,629.
Dorothy M. Keedah, 561.
- Cornfields, Ganado, Kin Dah Łichíí, Klagetoh, Steamboat, Wide Ruins chapters
Valerie Yazzie, 1,005.
Linda Smith Youvella, 902.
Clarence Chee, 696.
Steven Kee, 455.
Teddy H. Begay, 257.
- Dilcon, Jeddito, Teesto, Whitecone, Greasewood Springs chapters
Sophia Attakai-Francis, 708.
- Harlan Charley, 564.
Linda M. Yazzie, 403.
Margie Barton, 332.
Rudie John, 328.
Lavida Begay Maestas, 166.
Tónaneesdizí Schools I
- Tonalea, Tónaneesdizí Local Government
Irvin J. Begay, 1,482.
Loretta Chino, 1,383.
- K’ai’bii’tó, Ts’ahbiikin chapters
Jovita Tracey, 859.
- Bodaway/Gap, Cameron, Coalmine Canyon chapters
Emmett Kerley, 1,246.
- Chilchinbeto, Dennehotso, Kayenta, Oljato chapters
George E. Sisco III, 1,867.
Betty Donald, 1,251.
Tónaneesdizí Schools II
- Tonalea, Tónaneesdizí Local Government
Chester Claw, 2,055.
- K’ai’bii’tó, Ts’ahbiikin chapters, Shonto Community Governance
Felix R. Fuller, 1,001.
Martha A. Tate, 630.
- Naatsis’áán, Chilchinbeto, Dennehotso, Kayenta, Oljato Chapters
Willie Grayeyes, 3,151.
- Tsídii To’ II, Leupp, Tolani Lake chapters
Roberta Gorman, 725.
Rena M. Edwards, 555.
Richfield Residential Hall
- Bodaway/Gap Chapter, Tónaneesdizí Local Government
Frank L. Dugi, 1,795.
- Dennehotso, Kayenta Chapters
Elroy Watson, 1,777.
- Oljato, Tsé Ch’izhi Chapters
Jean Holiday, 1,093.
- K’ai’bii’tó, LeChee, Naatsis’áán chapters and Shonto Community Governance
Denis Tsosie, 1,865.
Northern Navajo Schools
- Mexican Water, Tółikan, Aneth, Red Mesa chapters
Doris J. Tsinnijinnie, 1,405.
John Billie, 923.
- T’iisnázbąs, Beclabito, Tsé Daa’Kaan, Gadíí’áhí/To’koi chapters
Stephanie John, 807.
Perry Tso, 596.
Kado Holiday, 452.
- Red Valley, Cove Chapters
Lee B. Roy Sr., 789.
- Toadlena/Two Grey Hills, Tsé ‘Ałnáozt’i’í, Newcomb chapters
Lynda D. Lasiloo, 845.
Ramnita Henderson, 831.
- Shiprock, Niinahnízaad, Upper Fruitland, San Juan Chapters
Mae Y. Sandoval, 3,916.
Naat’áanii Nééz Schools
- Shiprock Chapter
Pete Ken Atcitty, 1,498.
Nikki E. Begay, 1,115.
Richard T. Begaye, 785.
Lula Jackson, 781.
Marian J. John, 379.
- Rock Point, Round Rock Chapters
Valinda Shirley, 1,109.
- Tsé Daa’ Kaan, Gadíí’áhí/To’koi Chapters
Lavone Garnenez, 816.
- Toadlena/Two Grey Hills, Tsé ‘Ałnáozt’i’í, Newcomb Chapters
Kerby Johnson, 931.
Sarah White, 511.
Shash Bii’tó Schools
- Bááhááli, Chéch’iltah, Manuelito, Tsé Łichíí, Tsayatoh Chapters
Loretta Arviso, 1,583.
Brigadier Brown, 1,352.
- Churchrock Chapter
Titus Jay Nez, 500.
Noreen Kelly, 329.
Michael Armijo, 230.
- Iyanbito Chapter
Gertie J. White, 252.
Caitlin Tom, 207.
- Mariano Lake, Pinedale Chapters
Carol Mariano, 770.
T’iists’óózí Crownpoint Schools
- Baca/Prewitt Chapter
Beatrice L. Woodward, 492.
- Mariano Lake, Pinedale, Smith Lake, Thoreau Chapters
Henry King, 1,140.
Sylvia Largo, 855.
- Lake Valley, Nihodeeshgiizh, Tsé’íí’áhí, Whiterock, Crownpoint Chapters
MacGarrett D. Pablo, 993.
Ramona Begay, 568.
- Pueblo Pintado, Ojo Encino, Counselor chapters
George Werito Jr., 685.
- Becenti, Littlewater, Whitehorse Lake, Casamero Lake Chapters
Lucita L. Nolan, 1,010.
Eastern Navajo Schools
- Torreon Chapter
Elsa Freida Otero, 503.
- Huerfano Chapter
Lois Y. Werito, 471.
Ben Woody Jr., 436.
Saraphine Woody, 300.
- Nageezi Chapter
Ervin Chavez, 446.
Alamo Navajo School
- Alamo Chapter
Rick J. Padilla, 409.
Marie Pino, 354.
Cecil J. Abeyta, 346.
John R. Apachito Jr., 327.
Steve Guerro, 272.
Raymond Apachito Sr., 196.
Inez Apachito, 189.
Geneva J. Apachito, 147.
Ramah Navajo School Board
- Ramah Chapter
Victoria Henio, 540.
Gjermundson C. Jake, 469.
Carolyn Coho, 444.
Martha Garcia, 427.
Sarah Henio-Adeky, 324.
Marlene Watashe, 300.
Maxine Coho, 291.
Beverly J. Coho, 250.
Tóhajiileehé Community School
- Tóhajiileehé Chapter
Jordan Etcitty, 361.
Lawrence R. Platero, 360.
Francesca Abeita, 318.
Bertha Bruce, 316.
- Paulene Abeyta, 285.
Fannie Chavez Platero, 233.
Evangeline Willie, 189.
Navajo Preparatory School
- Chinle, Western Agencies
Anderson Yazzie Jr., 18,235.
- Fort Defiance Agency
Sherrick Roanhorse, 8,583.
Dr. David J. Tsosie, 6,993.
- Northern Agency
Dr. Bernadette Todacheene, 10,817.
- Eastern Agency
Craig Lee Sandoval, 12,192.
SPECIAL ELECTIONS
Commissioner — Naschitti, Fort Defiance Agency
Tammy Yazzie, 514.
Alexis Wood, 316.
Lincoln Nez, 257.
Hoskie Bryant, 158.
Tachíí/Blue Gap Chapter Vice President — Chinle Agency
Marcinda Lameman, 306.
Dennis Clah, 203.
T’iistsoh Sikaad Chapter President — Northern Agency
Harrison LaMone, 126.
Nancy Begay, 112.
Ernest Diswood, 86.
Mariano Chapter Vice President — Eastern Agency
Henry King, 291.
Young Jeff Tom, 135
POLLS REPORTING
Chinle Agency
Hardrock, Chinle, Lukachukai, Black Mesa, Forest Lake, Many Farms, Round Rock, Whippoorwill, Piñon, Nazlini, Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tachíí/Blue Gap, Tsélání/Cottonwood, Tsé Ch’ Izhi.
Eastern Agency
Becenti, Pueblo Pintado, Whiterock, Chéch’iltah, Mariano Lake, Smith Lake, Nageezi, Alamo, Lake Valley, Tsé’íí’áhí’, Baca/Prewitt, Churchrock, Pinedale, Thoreau, Ojo Encino, Crownpoint, Littlewater, Torreon, Bááhááli, Iyanbito, Tsé Łichíí, Tsayatoh, Ramah, Counselor, Nihodeeshgiizh, Whitehorse Lake, Casamero Lake, Manuelito, Rock Springs, Huerfano, Tóhajiileehé.
Fort Defiance Agency
Dilcon, Whitecone, Tohatchi, Greasewood Springs, Wide Ruins, Oak Springs, Tsé Si’ Ání, Indian Wells, Coyote Canyon, Bahastł’ah, Kin Dah Łichíí, Crystal, Red Lake, Low Mountain, Jeddito, Mexican Springs, Cornfields, Klagetoh, Fort Defiance, St. Michaels, Nahat’á Dziil, Teesto, Naschitti, Ganado, Steamboat, Houck, Sawmill.
Northern Agency
Mexican Water, Aneth, Tooh Haltsooí, Upper Fruitland, Gadíí’áhí/To’koi, Rock Point, Toadlena/Two Grey Hills, Shiprock, Red Mesa, Cove, Tółikan, Red Valley, T’iistsoh Sikaad, Beclabito, Newcomb, T’iisnázbąs, Tsé ‘Ałnáozt’i’í, Niinahnízaad, Tse’ Daa’ Kaan, San Juan.
Western Agency
Coppermine, Ts’ahbiikin, Cameron, Leupp, Kayenta, K’ai’bii’tó, Naatsis’áán, Coalmine Canyon, Tolani Lake, Oljato, Łichíi’ii, Shonto Community Governance, Tónaneesdizí Local Government, Chilchinbeto, Tonalea/Red Lake, Bodaway-Gap, Tsídii To’í, Dennehotso.
BALLOTS CAST
Agencies Activity
Western Agency 51.55% of 21,481
Chinle Agency 54.51% of 17,276
Fort Defiance Agency 53.49% of 30,615
Northern Agency 51.69% of 24,508
Eastern Agency 53.87% of 29,479