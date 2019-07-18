Nez stresses unity, but some delegates skeptical

WINDOW ROCK

In his State of the Navajo Nation address Monday — the six-month anniversary of the new administration — President Jonathan Nez stressed the importance of putting into practice traditional teachings, living a healthy lifestyle, and collaborating as leaders.

“Working together is the only way we can accomplish some of the bigger goals in the next three years,” said Nez.

Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer highlighted their accomplishments, including: developing a “fiscally responsible” 2020 budget; securing the federal Major Disaster Declaration that ensures reimbursement for last winter’s storm damages; the appropriation of $2.5 million for a youth center in Crownpoint; the passage of the Healthy Diné Nation Act; harnessing opportunities in the decommissioning of Navajo Generating Station, among others.