Council votes against restricting dual offices

Posted by | Jul 18, 2019 | |

Council votes against restricting dual offices

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Michael Max, 14, from Fort Defiance poses for a photo before ringing the bell to indicate the start of the 24th Navajo Nation Council Summer Session on Monday morning in Window Rock.

WINDOW ROCK

Preventing delegates from serving in more than one elected office at a time is a popular notion that has never gone anywhere.

During the 24th Navajo Nation Council summer session delegates debated Legislation 0139-19 amending code to prohibit delegates from serving in other elected positions. Needing a 2/3 vote in favor, it failed 7-10.

This bill had also come before the 23rd Navajo Nation Council, and failed. The amendments included this one: “No delegate shall be permanently employed or serving in any elective position for any government, including the United States, tribal, state, county or city government. Should this be the case then the delegate shall immediately forfeit their office as a Council delegate.”

“There’s a conflict of interest that exists,” said Eugenia Charles-Newton, the bill’s co-sponsor. “I question the loyalty. With this legislation, we are asking that delegates not serve on any elected official positions because being a delegate, we are so busy.”

Currently, delegates are not allowed to be employed by or serve as an elected official in the federal or state government. A delegate also cannot be employed by the Navajo Nation or serve as an elected official in another tribal position, such as chapter official. Under the election code, loyalty to the Navajo Nation is a requirement for delegates.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

66.0 F (18.9 C)
Dewpoint: 37.9 F (3.3 C)
Humidity: 36%
Wind: Southwest at 4.6 MPH (4 KT)
Pressure: 30.20

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Idaho high school to change Redskins mascot after 90 years

Hawaii protesters press on to stop telescope, face arrest

Ex-CIA operative Plame's House bid gets many small donors

Native artist creates Nebraska's First People license plates

Chaco legislation clears US House committee

Michigan tribe gets $2M grant for manufacturing center

NC firm fires worker over invoice for 'poka honas'

Ex-Navajo president's daughter pleads guilty in DUI case

Oglala Sioux Tribe legalizes same-sex marriage

Court upholds new districts in Navajo voting-rights case

FBI: Body found in trunk of burning car

Lawmaker: Expand compensation from nuclear weapons testing

Feds missed 2nd deadline for Congress' tribal safety bills

Lawmaker: Expand compensation from nuclear weapons testing

Hawaii protesters vow 'prolonged struggle' against telescope

Lawsuit challenges oil, gas lease sales in eastern Arizona

Federal agencies missed 2nd deadline for tribal safety bills

Sports, horse betting bill for Cherokee gets final approval

Longtime Navajo Nation lawmaker resigns, citing health

North Dakota native awarded for efforts to end hunger