3A parity opens door to anyone in state tourney

WINDOW ROCK

There is something to be said about the parity in 3A girls’ basketball.

On Saturday afternoon, the Arizona Interscholastic Association released the state playoff brackets and based on a number of coaches it’s anybody’s guess on which teams will make the championship game.

“The parity in the girls’ bracket is ridiculous,” Winslow coach Jerron Jordan said, whose team garnered the No. 6 seed. “All of six teams from the 3A North are very competitive. If you add us and Holbrook in that conversation there are eight strong teams.”

Jordan said a pair of Tucson schools – Tanque Verde and Sabino – are strong contenders as well.

“With those teams there are at least 10 really strong teams in the tournament that can win it,” Jordan said.

Sabino earned the No. 1 seed despite having to forfeit 12 games this season for using an ineligible player.

“Sabino is very good but they should not be in the state tournament,” Holbrook coach Greg Perkins said. “That’s just a sad state of affairs by the AIA but I wouldn’t be surprised if Chinle beats them in the (quarterfinals).”

After Sabino, Page comes in next at No. 2 followed by Yuma Catholic, Holbrook, Tanque Verde, Winslow, Tuba City and Chinle.

“I like where we’re at right now,” Page coach Ryan Whitehorse said. “In the first round we have Florence. After that we have a bunch of rez teams that we’re going to play again.”

On their side of the bracket, Page has the potential to meet Tuba City in the next round if both teams win their matches on Friday night. Tuba City plays No. 10 Kingman at Coconino High School.

Other quarterfinal matches in Page’s draw include Winslow playing No. 11 Ganado at Snowflake High while Window Rock travels to Gila Ridge to take on Yuma Catholic. The tipoff for all the games are at 6:30 p.m.

The winners advance into state quarterfinals, which will be played on Monday in Prescott Valley.

“It’s going to be an exciting tournament this year,” Whitehorse said. “It’s going to be a little bit more challenging than it’s been in the past.”

In the top half of the bracket, Chinle, Holbrook and Monument Valley will be in action on Friday with the Lady Wildcats taking on Safford at Ganado High.

“It’s a whole new stage,” Wildcat coach Francine McCurtain said of the playoffs. “It’s win or go home. We just need to come out playing with a 100 percent effort. If we do that there is no telling how far we can go. It’s our goal and every team’s goal to make the state championship game.”

At No. 21, Monument Valley will be making its second long bus ride down to Tucson, as they will play No. 5 Tanque Verde at Amphitheater High at 5 p.m. on Friday night. The Lady Mustangs defeated Pusch Ridge by a 61-56 count in Tucson in the opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday night.

Holbrook will have its hands full tonight when they play No. 20 Fountain Hills at Show Low High.

“We played Fountain Hills earlier this year once, we barely beat them by six points here,” Perkins said. “We’re focused on Fountain Hills. We learned a lot last year to not look too far ahead.

“Monument Valley got us in that first round and good job for coach (Jason) Franklin,” he said. “They went on a good roll at the right time so we’re not looking to past Fountain Hills.”

Perkins said there is no easy game on their side of the bracket.

“Our bracket could go anywhere,” he said. “It could be us, it could be Sabino or it could be Tanque Verde. You also have Monument Valley, who knows when to get on a roll.”

And while there are plenty of contenders to take home the state title, Perkins said Page is probably the best team in the field.

“Page plays such great defense,” he said. “It’ll probably be hard for them but I think they’ll come out of the bottom bracket.