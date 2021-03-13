Flagstaff ends season in second round of tournament

Coconino Lady Panther Marilee David, left, looks for a way around Flagstaff Lady Eagle Breonna Curtis during last year’s AIA Girls 4A State Basketball playoff game last month in Flagstaff. On Friday night the Lady Eagles came up short to No. 3 seed Sahuaro in this year’s state quarterfinals by a 62-56 count. The Lady Eagles finished the season at 17-3 overall.

CHINLE

It was a close game for Flagstaff high Friday evening as they went up against Sahuaro High in the second round of the state championship. The Lady Eagles gave it their all, but lost 56 to 62.

From the start it could have been anyone’s game. With a strong offense for Sahuaro and an even defense from Flagstaff, almost four minutes passed in the first period before the first point was scored. Sahuaro made the first shot, but Flagstaff was able to surpass it a few minutes later.

From then on, the teams would be locked against one another. Most of the time being separated by no more than four, six points, eight at the most, as they continued to chase and pass one another. Senior Melinda Calnimptewa led the charge for Flagstaff as she made turnovers, saved the ball and scored three-pointers for her team.

After second quarter though, Sahuaro showed more aggression as they broke through Flagstaff while the Lady Eagles struggled to keep up. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Cougars finally pulled ahead while putting pressure on the Eagles, making it difficult for them to make their shots. They played until the final seconds, but it was Sahuaro’s game by the end, accelerating the Lady Cougars forward while ending the season for Flagstaff.

Although disappointed, Flagstaff’s head coach Tyrone Johnson still applauded his team for playing not just a good game, but also for persevering through a chaotic season.

“The game was tough. I really felt like we had the potential to be in the final four but we fell just a little bit short,” Johnson said. “One thing I’d say to my players, to the parents and support staff: I appreciate everything they sacrificed this year and their commitment. Hopefully there will be brighter days for the Lady Eagles.”