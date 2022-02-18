MV boys advance in 3A tourney

KAYENTA

On Wednesday, the opening night of the boys’ 3A state basketball tournament, the Monument Valley Mustangs hosted a first-round game with the Florence Gophers.

Despite a sudden snowfall and freezing winds, the many Monument Valley fans were not deterred. They attended to watch the last Monument Valley home game of the season.

It was a fast-paced game, but the Mustangs won with 74-57, advancing them forward in the bracket.

The Mustangs won tossup and in the opening seconds, Albrandon Byjoe made the first basket for the Mustangs. In 38 seconds, the Mustangs had the lead with 8-0.

Florence responded with the game’s first 3-pointer, but Monument Valley continued to run up the score, using speed and teamwork. They had good shots while keeping the ball away from the Gophers.

Florence rallied in the second quarter though, starting to play close and personal with the Mustangs, getting possession of the ball and making some baskets.

This caused a wrinkle in the Mustangs defense, but their offense remained strong as they continued to keep Florence out of the game.

However, Monument Valley ran into foul trouble, running the risk of losing key players, and giving the Gophers free throws.

At halftime, the score was 47-23 for the Mustangs.

During halftime, Monument Valley honored recently deceased Wesley Simpson Sr., a Vietnam veteran and beloved father who worked for the Kayenta Unified School District and was a community leader for more than 38 years.

Returning from halftime, the Mustangs continued their assault while being mindful of potential fouls. Florence, though, was able to boost their defense and made it more difficult for Monument Valley to find openings. They were more aggressive on the court, stealing the ball and attempting half-court shots.

A technical foul was called on Monument Valley at one point and the free throw was made by Brandon Farley. But Monument Valley maintained a 20-point lead.

As the final seconds ticked down, Salelea Sheppard, who only came onto the court a minute ago, ended the game with a 3-pointer at the five-second mark, ending the game 74-57 for the Mustangs.

For the Mustangs, Andrew Sheppard led scorers, with 23 points including four 3-pointers.

For the Gophers, Farley 26 points also with four 3-pointers.

Mustangs coach Randolph Gilmore said that the team played well, especially in the first quarter.

“Had some errors but overall I think we did a decent job,” Gilmore said. “We wanted them to run more different plays in the second half because we wanted to get them prepared for the next game.

“But we’re still a work in process,” he said, “like I tell the boys, we’re still trying to peak. We’re getting here but still got work to do.”

Gilmore highlighted Albrandon Byjoe, Roberto Flores and Andrew Shepard as well as bench players who did a good job on defense like Nahvonie Gray, Lyle Blackgoat and Koy Phillips.

Gilmore said not only are they moving forward but it was their 20th win of the season. That, plus their regional win last week, has them in high spirits.

“The whole team lost the season last year, so I feel like they’re playing for more this year than the previous seasons,” Gilmore said. “And we’re learning a lot because, since we lost the season, we felt like we’re a year behind everybody else because they had a season.

“But we’re coming along,” he said, “we’re learning, we’re working hard, and we just want to continue to get ready for the next game.”

The Mustangs next opponent is Coolidge High, the No. 2 team in the state.

In addition, in the game against Florence, Andrew Shepard reached 1,000 points scored. He was surrounded by family, friends and fans after the game.