Navajo Pine standout signs with New York college

NAVAJO, N.M.

Jordan Louis of Crystal, New Mexico, a girls’ basketball player for Navajo Pine High, signed a letter of intent to play for Paul Smith’s College in New York on June 12, according to a news release.

She was supported by her father and mother, Shane and Monique Louis, and other members of her family.

Her newly hired head coach, and former women’s assistant coach, Andrew Pond said, “I’m excited to announce Jordan Louis of Navajo, N.M., will be joining the roster. The 5’2” point guard will provide balance for the Bobcats in scoring, defensive toughness, and overall leadership as an incoming freshman.”

What caught Pond’s eye about Jordan was her ability to run the offense and put every one of her teammates in the right place.

The Paul Smith’s College Bobcats found Jordan on the NCSA recruiting site, and Pond watched her film and instantly reached out to her.

Pond said that it marks the rebirth of a program whose freshman class is built to be a contender in the Yankee Small Conference.

Paul Smith’s College is located in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York just 30 minutes from Lake Placid, New York, where the 1932 and 1980 winter Olympic Games were held.

Louis said she is interested in studying international tourism and business development.

She said New York is a long, long way from the dusty roads of Crystal, but she is eager to pursue her dreams of playing basketball and to see the world.

Wilbert Nez. Navajo Pine’s head girls’ basketball coach, said, “Jordan Louis has been a fantastic and an outstanding student-athlete. She achieved the Navajo Pine High School Class of 2021 salutatorian with academic excellence.

“As a student-athlete, she has spent countless hours on perfecting her skill and talents at the game of basketball at Navajo Pine High School,” he said.

Nez said Louis is the overall scoring leader in the state of New Mexico with 666 points during the 2019-20 season. She has scored over 2,000 points in the span of 5 years with the Navajo Pine girls’ basketball program.

Louis attributes her basketball development and style of play to her father, uncles and grandfather.

“I am most grateful to my older brothers and sisters who played with me on the dirt court at home and helped me to become aggressive as they were all taller and bigger than me,” Louis said.