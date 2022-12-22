Offseason workout lands Park University Gilbert guard into starting role

By Barbara Boxleitner

HOLBROOK

By necessity, Madison Chappell has had to up her game.

The Holbrook High School graduate is in her third year playing for the Park University Gilbert women’s basketball team.

The junior shooting guard has worked her way into a starting role after playing sparingly as a freshman and starting one of 15 games she played last year.

At 5-foot-6, she typically matches against bigger opponents and has had to adapt. Her foundation has helped, according to Park head coach Jeff Fore.

“She has a tremendous basketball IQ, really understanding the game of basketball,” he said. “She’s taken on bigger players. She’s always been willing to step up.”

During the summer Chappell focused on conditioning, building endurance and strength for the long season by running several times a week. “I knew from my past years, it really showed in my performance,” she said.

The training has paid off, for she started the first eight games (2-6) and averaged more minutes than she did a year ago. She ranked fifth on the team in minutes per game to begin the week.

“I’m proud that I’m starting now. It really excites me,” she said. “I know I can do more and be better.”

She averaged 6.6 points. Her 55 percent field goal percentage was highest among the trio who started every game, though her 7.7 attempts per game ranked third in that group.

The left-hander improved her shooting form, notably correcting her footwork because she said, “I was off balance.”

Chappell had a season-high 15 points in the opener and followed with two more double-digit efforts in the next three games.

Over the subsequent four games, however, she had far fewer shots per game and scored two points in three of those games.

The coach indicated the schedule has gotten harder as the season has progressed.

“Her ability to get downhill and to get to the rim is definitely one of her assets,” the coach said. “Her ability to finish is much more difficult. She’s been able to get more people involved.”

Fore cited her ability to pass to teammates when she doesn’t have a clear shot. In Saturday’s loss, Chappell had a career-best five assists, which tied for second most among all players, and had four assists in two games. She was third on the squad in assists per game.

The coach said the team is trying to take advantage of her athleticism and quickness so that she is able to shoot more. She had nine points in each of the past two games.

“We’re trying to create more opportunities against larger, slower players,” he said. “She really understands what’s happening on the court and is able to get to a spot.”

Defensively, Chappell has been dominant. She led the team with 7.5 rebounds per game, including a team-best 5.9 defensive, and reached at least 10 rebounds in three games.

“I’m working around the paint trying to not let them get the ball. I follow the ball. I know when to jump,” she said. “It’s very much a battle. I have so many scars on my arms from scratches and bruises.”

She also shared the team lead with two steals per game, including a season-high six to pace the Buccaneers against Northern Arizona.

“Madison does really well in the press,” Fore said. “She’s really aggressive.”