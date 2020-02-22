Rock Point boys play with heavy hearts

Rock Point Cougar Jaron Kirk reacts after a free-throw shot is missed by his teammate during the Arizona 1A state quarterfinal game against the North Valley Christian Academy Lions at the Yavapai Community College in Prescott, Arizona on Friday night.

PRESCOTT

With some heavy hearts the Rock Point boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end at the Arizona 1A state semifinals on Friday night.

The Cougars were making their first Final Four appearance against the North Valley Christian Academy.

That milestone, however, was the furthest thing they were thinking about as Rock Point senior Adrian Johnson was involved in a horrific fall at the end of the first quarter.

Just as time expired, the Rock Point post was attempting a tip-in but he landed face-first after being undercut just as he came down.

It took almost 30 minutes for the paramedics to arrive as he was taken to a local hospital for observation.

“It was tough but when they brought us back from the locker room all that came to mind was to play for him,” Rock Point senior Ral’Shaun Descheny said of his teammate.

“It was hard for us because we had a lot of emotions,” Jaron Kirk added. “We were angry and sad but we had to pray for him. We still had to play and he would have done the same for us but I’m glad that he’s going to be OK.”

North Valley Christian Academy coach Randy Walker said his team was distraught with what happened but he noted the right thing to do was to play in Johnson’s honor.

“I’m at a loss of words,” he said. I’ve never been in this situation but we think he’s a heck of a player and we think Rock Point is a heck of a team.”

Before play resumed his team consoled the Rock Point team as both teams formed a circle to pray for Johnson.

“We wanted to help that team and show that we’re united with them,” he said. “That’s the human spirit taking over because there are a lot more important things than the game of basketball.”

