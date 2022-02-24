Slideshow: Rock Point Lady Cougars win 1A State Championship

Here are scenes from the Rock Point Lady Cougar’s Class 1A state victory on Feb. 19, 2022, as they defeated the Fort Thomas Lady Apaches, 64-43.
(Select any photo to launch a full-screen slideshow.)
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross Rock Point coach Andrew Reed hugs Tamira John (24) and the rest of his players after winning the 1A state championship over the Fort Thomas Apaches, 64-43.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross Rock Point Lady Cougar Shelby Chee (15) pulls down her mask moments before she shoots her free throw in the fourth quarter of the 1A state championship game against the Fort Thomson Apaches on Feb. 19. The Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Apaches, 64-43.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross Rock Point Lady Cougar Swantayla Poola (21) cuts a piece of the net after winning the 1A state championship game over the Fort Thomas Apaches, 64-43, on Feb. 19.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross Family and fans cheer on the Rock Point Lady Cougars as the team plays the Fort Thomas Apaches for the 1A state championship on Feb. 19.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross The Rock Point Lady Cougars hold up the 2021-22 1A state championship trophy on Feb. 19 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross Lady Cougars Danielle Johnson (14) and Jaylene Begay (32) embrace each other after winning the 1A state championship over the Fort Thomas Apaches, 64-43.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross The Lady Cougars teammates embrace one another after defeating the Fort Thomas Apaches for the 1A state championship on Feb. 19. Rock Point defeated the Lady Apaches 64-43.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross Lady Cougar Tamria John (24) wraps the Navajo Nation flag around herself after Rock Point defeated the Fort Thomas Apaches, 64-43, for the 1A state championship.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross In the fourth quarter, the game buzzer rings, ending the 1A state championship game on Feb. 19. The Rock Point Lady Cougars celebrate the state title win.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross Rock Point Lady Cougar Tamira John (24) prepares to shoot a free throw during the 1A state championship game against the Fort Thomas Apaches at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. The Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Apaches, 64-43.
Navajo Times | Cyrus Norcross After winning the state championship over the Fort Thomas Apaches, 64-43, the Rock Point Lady Cougars players line up to cut a piece of the net. Janlynn James (11) began to cut the net on Feb. 19.