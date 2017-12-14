‘Feeling awesome’

Times recognizes coaches, student-athletes

SHIPROCK

Nadia Begay-Watson didn’t always have it easy.

The former Kirtland Central High School basketball standout who signed to play Division I basketball for Boise State in Idaho, grew up tough and learned resiliency at a young age.

She shared her story Monday with hundreds of attendees at the 2017 Navajo Times fall sports banquet at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock.

“Resilience is what our people is about, and we have it deep inside. We can bring that out in each and every one of these kids,” she said. “Things ain’t easy breezy, I had to work hard for all those things that I worked for: Player of the Year, Sports Illustrated, I was an All-American — I worked hard for those things and I didn’t drop out when things got tough.”

Begaye-Watson was the guest speaker at the awards ceremony where hundreds of local athletes were honored for their achievements in fall sports: volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, football, and boys’ and girls’ cross country.

The event began with the traditional photo session of all Navajo Times All-Star athletes, as well as players and coaches of the year. The ceremony kicked off with a moment of silence in respect for the community of Aztec High School, where two student-athletes lost their lives in a school shooting last Thursday.

Begay-Watson briefly mentioned the incident and integrated it into her message of resiliency. She spoke of her difficulties adjusting to college life after high school and doubts she harbored, but explained how she didn’t let them get the best of her.

She led the Kirtland Central Broncos to two state titles and two runner-up finishes during her four years in high school, but found things didn’t come as easy when she got to college.

“I went from being an all-star to not playing much,” she said. “I had to readjust my thinking. I really struggled as a freshman. I missed home, I was having a hard time in school, I had a hard time making friends … With my parents’ support, with my friends’ support, I was able to overcome those type of things.”

