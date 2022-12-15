Bloomfield, Holbrook heads Times’ All-Star team: MV linebacker, Thoreau DE named POY
WINDOW ROCK
Twelve area squads made the state playoffs in football for the 2022 season.
Of those teams, the Bloomfield Bobcats were the lone state championship team as they captured the New Mexico Class 4A state title with a 13-7 win over top-seeded Silver.
With that, the Bobcats head this year’s class of all-stars with head coach Mike Kovacs and Bloomfield quarterback Ryan Sharpe being tabbed as the Times’ Coach and Player of the Year.
“I’m just very flattered and humbled to be selected,” said Kovacs, whose team finished the year at 12-1 overall. “It means a great deal to me. You always want your work to be recognized by your peers.
“I’m so gracious with what I’ve done with my career, and what I’ve done here at Bloomfield,” he added. “I want to continue to strive to get better and it’s very humbling. I’m very blessed.”
Kovacs shares the COY honors with Holbrook’s Shawn Holley, who guided the Roadrunners to a 11-1 mark.
Holbrook advanced to the Arizona 2A quarterfinals under the first-year coach.
“That’s so cool and I’m so honored,” Holley said of his selection.
Last week, he landed nine players on the 2A All-Conference Team by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
“It’s awesome that we got all of our guys recognized at the state level,” he said.
One of those players includes senior QB Marcus Oberriter, who was also selected as POY.
Oberriter threw for 1,857 yards on 109-of-181 passes and 20 touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball 643 yards on 43 carries and nine TD scores.
“Marcus is unquestionable our leader,” Holley said. “He led the team with his play. He also tried to make everyone around him better. He’s an all-around good kid and he’s very athletic.”
Holley said his pupil has a few collegiate offers and he’s still pondering his choice, which includes Fort Lewis College and Quincy University in Illinois.
“He’s the total package,” Holley said. “He’s what you want in a college football player.”
For the Bobcats, Sharpe finished with 30 TDs by completing 143-of-267 passes for 2,541 yards.
He also added three rushing TDS for 90 yards.
“He had a such a huge presence for our team,” Kovacs said of Sharpe. “Not only was he the commander of the team, on and off the football field, Ryan made some critical throws for us at some key moments.
“He was a game changer,” he added. “You know, in that state title game he got the ball to Jesse (Seitzinger).
“Of course, Jesse does what he does but Ryan was absolutely critical in helping us win that state title.”
In addition to the two QBs, the Times also selected Monument Valley’s Kentrell Begay and Thoreau’s Ryland Garcia as POY on the defensive end.
Begay was selected as the 3A North Defensive Player of the Year and he was named first-team in the 3A Northeast Region as the team’s linebacker.
Longtime MV coach Bryan Begay said Kentrell earned those accolades based on “his ability to land hard tackles and anchor a stable defense.
“Kendall was the heart and soul for the Mustangs,” he said. “He was asked to play multiple defenses in our schemes on the inside and outside.”
For the season, Begay finished with 58 solo tackles, 23 assists for 81 total tackles as he averaged 8.1 tackles per game.
He also had two tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks and 5 quarterback hurries.
Begay also caused one fumble, deflected 5 passes and intercepted 4 passes, which includes two for a pick-six.
MV finished the season at 6-5 overall, which includes wins over Blue Ridge and Winslow.
Garcia, meanwhile, was instrumental in helping Thoreau to a 9-3 mark, which includes a first-round playoff win over Albuquerque Hope Christian.
For the year, Garcia had nine solo tackles, 24 assisted for 33 total tackles as he had a 3.7 clip per game.
The defensive end had 2.0 sacks, and 12 quarterback hurries.
Garcia earned the District 1-3A POY award.
Football All-Stars
Wyatt Hunter, Alamo Navajo
Tristan McNeal, Aztec
Baylor Seabolt, Aztec
Marcquis Henry, Aztec
Ryan Sharpe, Bloomfield
Jesse Seitzinger, Bloomfield
Drew Perez, Bloomfield
Samuel Heath, Bloomfield
Auggie Aguilar, Bloomfield
J Gutierrez, Bloomfield
Robert William, Bloomfield
Andres Gordo, Bloomfield
Shaydin Tsosie, Chinle
Garrett Yazzie, Chinle
Tyrell James, Chinle
Timothy Clark, Chinle
Dion Tsosie, Chinle
Tyler King, Chinle
Aiden Martinez, Chinle
Taye Harvey, Crownpoint
Tydon Tsosie, Crownpoint
Tyrell Archie, Crownpoint
Matthew Silago, Crownpoint
John Harding, Crownpoint
Sani Tenequer Joe, Crownpoint
Lavaughn Jim, Crownpoint
Julian Guana-Casus, Cuba
Isaac Reece, Gallup
Trelin Bruner, Gallup
Santana Pablo, Gallup
Brett Baker, Gallup
Isaiah Reece, Gallup
Jacob Burralo, Gallup
Trel Greigo, Farmington
Jay Clark, Farmington
Josiyah Archuleta, Farmington
Cody Billie, Farmington
Isaac Foutz, Farmington
Ian Fishburn, Farmington
Xander Vicent, Farmington
Jevon Smith, Farmington
Keenan Curtis, Ganado
Ashton Curtis, Ganado
Marcus Oberriter, Holbrook
Daniel Montijo, Holbrook
Tristian Cowboy, Holbrook
Larin Nez, Holbrook
Maurico Baca, Holbrook
Slade Allison, Holbrook
Izzy Ramos, Holbrook
Owen Begay, Hopi
Hubie Talashoma, Hopi
Quintin Nahsonhoya, Hopi
Demuscio Edsitty, Kirtland Central
Bryle Matthews, Kirtland Central
Logan Yazzie, Kirtland Central
Elijah Grey, Kirtland Central
Chase Gibbs, Kirtland Central
Blas Saucedo, Miyamura
Ross Keeler, Miyamura
Nathan Jim, Miyamura
Ciyllis Cole-Roy, Miyamura
Bowdy Evans, Miyamura
Dylan Joines, Miyamura
Immanuel Desiderio, Miyamura
Robert Flores, Monument Valley
Albrandon Byjoe, Monument Valley
Leighton Williams, Monument Valley
Kameron Young, Monument Valley
Kentrell Begay, Monument Valley
Sequoia Jacobs, Monument Valley
Myles Yazzie, Monument Valley
Leander Tsinigine, Monument Valley
Joshua Hicks, Monument Valley, Utah
Melias Cly, Monument Valley, Utah
Doreon Chee, Monument Valley, Utah
Tobais Grey, Monument Valley, Utah
Nehemiah McDaniel, Navajo Pine
Matthew Barber, Newcomb
Javarious John, Newcomb
Rashad Keedah, Newcomb
Charlie Benally, Newcomb
Goldtooth Begay, Newcomb
Nolan Dempsey, Newcomb
Kinjii Natonabah, Newcomb
Ashton Penrod, Page
Conner Shirley, Page
Ian Yellowhair, Page
Austin Wilson, Page
Kyun Tate, Page
Warren Wall, Page
Logan Howell, Piedra Vista
Joshua Holiday, Peoria
Channing James, Pine Hill
Kyle Martine, Pine Hill
Ezekiel Martinez, Pine Hill
Lorin Curley, Red Mesa
Jarvis Begay, Shiprock
Jaylon Begay, Shiprock
Cudia Tihe, Shiprock
Alexavier Yazzie, Shiprock
Logan Pioche, Shiprock
Ryland Garcia, Thoreau
Isaiah Perry, Thoreau
Mateo Loera, Thoreau
Cassius Burnside, Thoreau
Ray Long, Thoreau
Cauy Harlan, Thoreau
Tyes Tahe, Thoreau
Isaac Bear Eagle, Thoreau
Adriano Begay, Tohatchi
Maric Bilagody, Tuba City
Pedro Martinez, Tuba City
Nathaniel Fulton, Tuba City
Damon Yellowman, Tuba City
D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse
Tristan Black, Whitehorse
Taylor Begay, Window Rock
Jayden Bia, Window Rock
Elijah Kane Morgan, Window Rock
Keaden Henry, Window Rock
Matthew Damon, Window Rock
Christian Davis, Wingate
Darrius Begay, Wingate
Kaden Herrea, Wingate
Leshane Wyaco, Wingate
Titus Morgan, Wingate
Tyrik Begay, Wingate
Vincenzio Cappuccio, Winslow
Bryan Larsen, Winslow
Issac David, Winslow
Arwin Thompson, Wingate
Rudy Gonzalez, Winslow
Guillermo Clark, Winslow