Bloomfield, Holbrook heads Times’ All-Star team: MV linebacker, Thoreau DE named POY

WINDOW ROCK

Twelve area squads made the state playoffs in football for the 2022 season.

Of those teams, the Bloomfield Bobcats were the lone state championship team as they captured the New Mexico Class 4A state title with a 13-7 win over top-seeded Silver.

With that, the Bobcats head this year’s class of all-stars with head coach Mike Kovacs and Bloomfield quarterback Ryan Sharpe being tabbed as the Times’ Coach and Player of the Year.

“I’m just very flattered and humbled to be selected,” said Kovacs, whose team finished the year at 12-1 overall. “It means a great deal to me. You always want your work to be recognized by your peers.

“I’m so gracious with what I’ve done with my career, and what I’ve done here at Bloomfield,” he added. “I want to continue to strive to get better and it’s very humbling. I’m very blessed.”

Kovacs shares the COY honors with Holbrook’s Shawn Holley, who guided the Roadrunners to a 11-1 mark.

Holbrook advanced to the Arizona 2A quarterfinals under the first-year coach.

“That’s so cool and I’m so honored,” Holley said of his selection.

Last week, he landed nine players on the 2A All-Conference Team by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

“It’s awesome that we got all of our guys recognized at the state level,” he said.

One of those players includes senior QB Marcus Oberriter, who was also selected as POY.

Oberriter threw for 1,857 yards on 109-of-181 passes and 20 touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball 643 yards on 43 carries and nine TD scores.

“Marcus is unquestionable our leader,” Holley said. “He led the team with his play. He also tried to make everyone around him better. He’s an all-around good kid and he’s very athletic.”

Holley said his pupil has a few collegiate offers and he’s still pondering his choice, which includes Fort Lewis College and Quincy University in Illinois.

“He’s the total package,” Holley said. “He’s what you want in a college football player.”

For the Bobcats, Sharpe finished with 30 TDs by completing 143-of-267 passes for 2,541 yards.

He also added three rushing TDS for 90 yards.

“He had a such a huge presence for our team,” Kovacs said of Sharpe. “Not only was he the commander of the team, on and off the football field, Ryan made some critical throws for us at some key moments.

“He was a game changer,” he added. “You know, in that state title game he got the ball to Jesse (Seitzinger).

“Of course, Jesse does what he does but Ryan was absolutely critical in helping us win that state title.”

In addition to the two QBs, the Times also selected Monument Valley’s Kentrell Begay and Thoreau’s Ryland Garcia as POY on the defensive end.

Begay was selected as the 3A North Defensive Player of the Year and he was named first-team in the 3A Northeast Region as the team’s linebacker.

Longtime MV coach Bryan Begay said Kentrell earned those accolades based on “his ability to land hard tackles and anchor a stable defense.

“Kendall was the heart and soul for the Mustangs,” he said. “He was asked to play multiple defenses in our schemes on the inside and outside.”

For the season, Begay finished with 58 solo tackles, 23 assists for 81 total tackles as he averaged 8.1 tackles per game.

He also had two tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks and 5 quarterback hurries.

Begay also caused one fumble, deflected 5 passes and intercepted 4 passes, which includes two for a pick-six.

MV finished the season at 6-5 overall, which includes wins over Blue Ridge and Winslow.

Garcia, meanwhile, was instrumental in helping Thoreau to a 9-3 mark, which includes a first-round playoff win over Albuquerque Hope Christian.

For the year, Garcia had nine solo tackles, 24 assisted for 33 total tackles as he had a 3.7 clip per game.

The defensive end had 2.0 sacks, and 12 quarterback hurries.

Garcia earned the District 1-3A POY award.

Football All-Stars

Wyatt Hunter, Alamo Navajo

Tristan McNeal, Aztec

Baylor Seabolt, Aztec

Marcquis Henry, Aztec

Ryan Sharpe, Bloomfield

Jesse Seitzinger, Bloomfield

Drew Perez, Bloomfield

Samuel Heath, Bloomfield

Auggie Aguilar, Bloomfield

J Gutierrez, Bloomfield

Robert William, Bloomfield

Andres Gordo, Bloomfield

Shaydin Tsosie, Chinle

Garrett Yazzie, Chinle

Tyrell James, Chinle

Timothy Clark, Chinle

Dion Tsosie, Chinle

Tyler King, Chinle

Aiden Martinez, Chinle

Taye Harvey, Crownpoint

Tydon Tsosie, Crownpoint

Tyrell Archie, Crownpoint

Matthew Silago, Crownpoint

John Harding, Crownpoint

Sani Tenequer Joe, Crownpoint

Lavaughn Jim, Crownpoint

Julian Guana-Casus, Cuba

Isaac Reece, Gallup

Trelin Bruner, Gallup

Santana Pablo, Gallup

Brett Baker, Gallup

Isaiah Reece, Gallup

Jacob Burralo, Gallup

Trel Greigo, Farmington

Jay Clark, Farmington

Josiyah Archuleta, Farmington

Cody Billie, Farmington

Isaac Foutz, Farmington

Ian Fishburn, Farmington

Xander Vicent, Farmington

Jevon Smith, Farmington

Keenan Curtis, Ganado

Ashton Curtis, Ganado

Marcus Oberriter, Holbrook

Daniel Montijo, Holbrook

Tristian Cowboy, Holbrook

Larin Nez, Holbrook

Maurico Baca, Holbrook

Slade Allison, Holbrook

Izzy Ramos, Holbrook

Owen Begay, Hopi

Hubie Talashoma, Hopi

Quintin Nahsonhoya, Hopi

Demuscio Edsitty, Kirtland Central

Bryle Matthews, Kirtland Central

Logan Yazzie, Kirtland Central

Elijah Grey, Kirtland Central

Chase Gibbs, Kirtland Central

Blas Saucedo, Miyamura

Ross Keeler, Miyamura

Nathan Jim, Miyamura

Ciyllis Cole-Roy, Miyamura

Bowdy Evans, Miyamura

Dylan Joines, Miyamura

Immanuel Desiderio, Miyamura

Robert Flores, Monument Valley

Albrandon Byjoe, Monument Valley

Leighton Williams, Monument Valley

Kameron Young, Monument Valley

Kentrell Begay, Monument Valley

Sequoia Jacobs, Monument Valley

Myles Yazzie, Monument Valley

Leander Tsinigine, Monument Valley

Joshua Hicks, Monument Valley, Utah

Melias Cly, Monument Valley, Utah

Doreon Chee, Monument Valley, Utah

Tobais Grey, Monument Valley, Utah

Nehemiah McDaniel, Navajo Pine

Matthew Barber, Newcomb

Javarious John, Newcomb

Rashad Keedah, Newcomb

Charlie Benally, Newcomb

Goldtooth Begay, Newcomb

Nolan Dempsey, Newcomb

Kinjii Natonabah, Newcomb

Ashton Penrod, Page

Conner Shirley, Page

Ian Yellowhair, Page

Austin Wilson, Page

Kyun Tate, Page

Warren Wall, Page

Logan Howell, Piedra Vista

Joshua Holiday, Peoria

Channing James, Pine Hill

Kyle Martine, Pine Hill

Ezekiel Martinez, Pine Hill

Lorin Curley, Red Mesa

Jarvis Begay, Shiprock

Jaylon Begay, Shiprock

Cudia Tihe, Shiprock

Alexavier Yazzie, Shiprock

Logan Pioche, Shiprock

Ryland Garcia, Thoreau

Isaiah Perry, Thoreau

Mateo Loera, Thoreau

Cassius Burnside, Thoreau

Ray Long, Thoreau

Cauy Harlan, Thoreau

Tyes Tahe, Thoreau

Isaac Bear Eagle, Thoreau

Adriano Begay, Tohatchi

Maric Bilagody, Tuba City

Pedro Martinez, Tuba City

Nathaniel Fulton, Tuba City

Damon Yellowman, Tuba City

D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse

Tristan Black, Whitehorse

Taylor Begay, Window Rock

Jayden Bia, Window Rock

Elijah Kane Morgan, Window Rock

Keaden Henry, Window Rock

Matthew Damon, Window Rock

Christian Davis, Wingate

Darrius Begay, Wingate

Kaden Herrea, Wingate

Leshane Wyaco, Wingate

Titus Morgan, Wingate

Tyrik Begay, Wingate

Vincenzio Cappuccio, Winslow

Bryan Larsen, Winslow

Issac David, Winslow

Arwin Thompson, Wingate

Rudy Gonzalez, Winslow

Guillermo Clark, Winslow