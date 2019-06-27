Fun is bottom line for Newcomb’s coach

NEWCOMB, N.M.

As the tournament host, the Newcomb football team finished in a three-way tie for third place in pool play action.

The Skyhawks were one game away from making the bracket portion of the tournament but the fact that they competed against the likes of Miyamura, Kirtland Central, Holbrook, Window Rock and Aztec boded well for head coach Eric Stovall.

“I think it’s great for the kids and I think it’s great for the 10 other schools that came here,” he said. “It gives the coaches a chance to see their kids compete and have a good time. They get to do some reps, which is important, especially for the defensive coaches as far as defensive coverages.”

Not only that, Stovall, said the kids got to throw the ball.

“It was a lot of fun for them,” he said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Saturday’s competition was one of a handful of 7-on-7 events the Skyhawks have participated in. Earlier this month they finished in the top 4 at the Monument Valley’s 18-team tournament.

“I think it was great because it showed the kids that we can compete with some of the larger schools in the Four Corners,” Stovall said. “We can play with those larger programs.”