Select Page

‘Telling my own people’s stories’: Diné reporter tasked with covering Arizona’s Native nations

Posted by | Jun 27, 2019 | |

‘Telling my own people’s stories’: Diné reporter tasked with covering Arizona’s Native nations

Navajo Times | Cindy Yurth
With heat-washed downtown Phoenix in the background, Shondiin Silversmith poses in the Arizona Republic's ninth-floor newsroom.

PHOENIX

Before she started working there, Shondiin Silversmith rarely read the Arizona Republic.

“The stories didn’t reflect who I was as a person or concern my (Diné) community,” she said.

These days, if that’s true, Silversmith, 31, has only herself to blame. She’s the first reporter to be hired for the new Indigenous communities beat.

After just two months covering Arizona’s Native communities, Silversmith has already had a story — a feature about a Hopi wedding — on the front page of USA Today.

The feedback on her stories has been “tremendous,” said Republic Editor Greg Burton.

“It’s been nothing but positive,” agreed Kim Bui, the Republic’s director of audience innovation, “especially on the Hopi story. People were writing, ‘Incredibly beautiful,’ ‘Thank you so much for showing us something we haven’t had the opportunity to see.’”

It’s been Silversmith’s dream to return to reporting on Indigenous people ever since she left the Navajo Times in 2015 to pursue a master’s degree in digital media at Northeastern University. But it’s been a circuitous route.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

69.0 F (20.6 C)
Dewpoint: 30.0 F (-1.1 C)
Humidity: 23%
Wind: South at 4.6 MPH (4 KT)
Pressure: 30.29

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Pre-construction work continues for South Dakota pipeline

Here's how South Dakota investigates police shootings

Mescalero Apache to offer sports betting at casino

Arizona man who hit pregnant woman with a hammer gets prison

Man wants life prison term reversed in Navajo girl's murder

Teen mom pleads guilty to child abuse after infant shot

Today in Arizona History

Juneau assembly votes to give district new Native name

Haskell University search for next president extended

Tribe's push to build casino spurs Carolinas political fight

Chaco drilling moratorium included in spending measure

Lawmakers seek to revoke Wounded Knee medals for US soldiers

Tribes to get more documents sought in Dakota Access lawsuit

Bismarck police looking for missing infant

Woman denies embezzling Abenaki federal funds

California Legislature OKs health insurance mandate

FCC proposal could boost broadband internet on tribal lands

UW-Madison erects new plaque honoring Ho-Chunk tribe

Correction: Sports Betting-States story

Petition seeks to remove statue of Revolutionary War hero