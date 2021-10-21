Red Mesa rallies to beat Whitehorse

RED MESA, Ariz.

The Red Mesa football team on Wednesday night faced off against the Whitehorse Raiders from Montezuma Creek, Utah.

It was a close game, but Red Mesa pulled out a 14-8 victory.

“Tonight’s game was a struggle,” Red Mesa coach Sandy Benally said. “Our kids forgot their blocks and their assignments and we suffered the whole half, but we got it together in the fourth quarter.”

“Our defense is the one that helped us win the game,” he said. “Our offense barely got it together till (the) fourth quarter, our defense stop the goal line over there and on the other side. Defense is the ones who had their thumb up here tonight.”

Benally thanked Whitehorse for playing them and he said they’re a good team to face. Playing them was a good learning experience.

The home team had a rough first quarter, losing the ball on their opening drive on a fumble.

Whitehorse got into Red Mesa’s red zone with Raiders quarterback Tyren Chief throwing a 50-yard pass to Keevah Begay.

Red Mesa forced a turnover and took possession but they gave the ball right back at the 5-yard line.

Whitehorse threatened to score, but remarkably Red Mesa held them back. The Raiders were inches away from scoring but they were pushed back 2 yards on its third down.

The quarter ended with Red Mesa getting double-digit gains from running back Tevin King, who ran for 16 and 15 yards.

The first quarter ended with neither team scoring.

There wasn’t much improvement in the second quarter for the Red Mesa team. Quarterback Bradley Benally had one of his passes intercepted by Whitehorse defender Lamuel Poyer.

Later in the quarter, Whitehorse came up with a blocked punt.

Red Mesa had a couple of drives stalled with Benally being chased and sacked by Whitehorse’s defense.

In Whitehorse’s scoring drive, Red Mesa came up with consecutive penalties to aid the Raiders.

The Raiders got a 19-yard rushing touchdown from Chief and after the two-point conversion Whitehorse went up 8-0.

Before the half, Tyler Chilly intercepted a Whitehorse pass and on the next play Benally ran for 31 yards.

Red Mesa was not able to capitalize, as the score remained 8-0 at the half.

In the third, Whitehorse had a score called back when Chief made an astounding 30-yard pass to Weston Manygoats.

That touchdown was voided due to a penalty.

In the fourth, Red Mesa got on the scoreboard with Michael Tom catching a 20-yard touchdown reception from Benally.

Benally was involved in another touchdown when he connected with Lorin Curley for a 40-yard score.

Red Mesa played for the two-point conversion with Benally finding Chilly in the end zone for a 14-8 lead.

The six-point setback dropped Whitehorse to 0-5 overall. Despite coming up short, Whitehorse coach Elliot Ben said he was still proud of his team and the coaches for their performance. He’s happy the team got some playing time, especially the seniors.

“I would say it was a really good game,” Ben said. “It was a defense game, both ways it was a good game.

“We had a bunch of young guys playing that are still learning, and we’re just looking forward to next year,” Ben said. “We have a lot of to work on but I’m sure we’ll be able to improve on them.”

Whitehorse is scheduled to play at rival Monument Valley on Friday. Red Mesa plays Alchesay on Friday.