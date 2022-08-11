Striving for greatness: Chinle football team optimistic for 2022 season

CHINLE

The Chinle football team is headed in a new direction.

The Wildcats hired former Red Mesa coach Pita Olomua during the offseason, and so far, he likes what he sees.

“As you can see, we have a huge line,” the new Chinle coach said last week. “Everybody here is at least 275 (pounds), and I’ve never had a big line like that.”

The returning linemen include seniors Aiden Martinez, Olin White, and Tyrell James, with the latter making the 3A North All-Region team.

Olomua noted that James is 6-4 and 265 pounds, while two of his tackles are at least 275 pounds. He also has one guard standing at 6-1.

“With the offense that I like to run, those are the pieces you want up front,” he said.

The power-I

Olomua likes to run a smash-mouth offense with an I-Formation scheme. He also utilizes the slot and pro sets.

“We’re going to run fast with no-huddle, so I need the kids to come around,” he said.

Olomua said he hadn’t had much time to work with his kids as he was hired in late June. Of the 25 kids that participated in practice last week, only a handful showed up for summer workouts.

“We maybe had eight, 10 kids that worked on some stuff,” he said. “Unfortunately, the kids live far away, and gas is expensive, so I understand that.”

Olomua said he was still missing some players last week, as the school district had not started busing kids home with the activity buses to make matters more cumbersome.

“We started practice, but the buses aren’t running,” he said. “We have to make sure the kids get in 10 practices before the season starts because it’s a rule.”

He’s hoping to add more players in the coming days so that they can field a JV squad.

Winningest program

Olomua said the move to Chinle has been nothing but exceptional as he built a winning program at Red Mesa.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I like to work with these kids, and we’re trying to turn things around.”

In particular, he’s hoping to change the culture, especially for the seniors. Due to the global pandemic, they didn’t play their sophomore season. And last year, the Wildcats went 0-8 for the year.

“It’s been tough for them, not having that success,” Olomua said. “I’m trying to make sure that we change that mindset. They can change things around for themselves in their senior year, something that they can be proud of. That’s what I’m pushing for this group to go out and make a positive outlook when they graduate and carry with their life.”

Admittedly, White said the team’s morale had been down, but he feels that they are about turn that corner.

“It’s really different this year,” he said. “Coach played in Kahuku (Hawaii), and in his community, they have a lot of pride, and it’s just straight-up family.

“He’s trying to bring that mindset here, and I think it’s working because we’re playing together like family,” he added.

White said the linemen this year would make or break the team by creating gaps for players running the ball.

“That’s the old school way, which is ground and pound,” he said.

The Chinle team will utilize three running backs in seniors Dion Tsosie, Timothy Clark, and Derice Honyumptewa.

“Dion is a monster, and he can play either fullback or tailback,” Olomua said. “Our other two kids, Derice and Timothy, are fast, and those skilled guys are going to surprise a lot of people.

“Once we break out on the stuff we run, I don’t think anyone can catch them,” he added.

“I think we have the fastest kids here on the rez,” Clark chimed in. “I’m really excited for my senior year, especially with the way things are moving. All I can say right now is big things are coming. We have a big line, and it’s going to help our quarterback for him to make reads.

“We’re going to be more spread out this year,” he said. “It’s going to take a little time because we’re still adjusting to coach’s system.”

Offensive position

Manning the quarterback position is senior Zachariah Toadlena, who shared that duty with two other players last season.

“He’s learning the system, so he’s coming around,” Olomua said.

And although the offensive schemes are different, Toadlena said he’s embracing it.

“It’s like another day of learning,” he said. “Everyone has to learn what they have to do, and we just need to get our plays down.”

Toadlena said he likes his new coach and the direction they’re headed in.

“He really knows his stuff,” the Chinle quarterback said. “Everyone on the team likes the way he coaches, and he’s very effective. I feel like we’re all on the same page, and hopefully, we’ll have a winning season.”

More than anything, Toadlena said he would like to win the 2A San Juan Region, as the Wildcats will compete for that title with Red Mesa, Many Farms, and Tuba City.

“It would be so cool if we can win it,” he said, as the conference champion will receive an at-large bid for the 2A playoffs.

“I don’t want to go over my head, but I want to make sure we host the first round,” Olomua said.

To be considered, the Chinle coach said they need to get off to a good start as the Wildcats have scheduled freedom games against Winslow (Aug. 26), Monument Valley (Sept. 2), Window Rock (Sept. 9), St Johns (Sept. 16) and Holbrook (Sept. 23).

“With this power point stuff, we really need to make it happen with our first five games,” Olomua said. “Nothing is going to come easy, so we’re going to win as many games as we can.

“I glad that we have that tough schedule at the start, and I think our kids are looking forward to that,” he added. “We’ll learn a lot from all those big teams.”