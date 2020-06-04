Tim Tebow Foundation delivers care packages to Diné families

Navajo Times

WINDOW ROCK

Tim Tebow is the latest celebrity to render aid to the Navajo Nation in a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the former NFL player and Florida Gator star delivered a semi-trailer load of care packages to be distributed to vulnerable members of the Navajo people at Rehoboth Christian School.

“We’re knowledgeable about Tim Tebow playing college football for the University of Florida before playing in the National Football League (NFL) with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and New England Patriots,” Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said. “But Tim is devoted to sharing faith, hope and love within his foundation. For Mr. Tebow to assist a faith-based organization that has stepped up to serve the Navajo Nation is truly remarkable.”

According to its website, the Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

“Tim Tebow is a phenomenal person who is devoted to serving God while helping others, and it’s a blessing to see him come visit the Navajo people today,” Second Lady Dottie Lizer said. “Sharing the First and Second Lady Office’s platform of faith and family with Mr. Tebow was extraordinary. He was well responsive to hearing the Navajo people’s needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our prayers for assistance are being answered as we humbly accept the donations to help our Navajo people.”