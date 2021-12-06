Holbrook, Ramah gurus tabbed as Coach of the Year
WINDOW ROCK
After two winless seasons the Holbrook football team made a quick turnaround under the tutelage of third-year coach Chris Starkey.
“We were 0-10 my first year here and we were 0-5 last year during the shorten COVID season,” Starkey said. “We were able to turn it around and finish with a 7-3 record this year, and we were the region champs.”
That metamorphosis earned Starkey the Times’ Coach of the Year award. In addition to the Holbrook coach, Ramah’s Shane Evans was also named as co-coach of the year.
“It’s very humbling,” Starkey said of his award. “You know, Navajo County is filled with some amazing coaches: from coach (Bryan) Begay at Monument Valley and coach (Brandon) Guzman at Winslow.
“To be thought of in that realm at that level in the coaching tree is quite humbling, especially for somebody at my age,” he added. “I’m only 31 years old and I’ve been coaching for only 10 years, and only my third season as a head football coach and to be acknowledged in that sense is humbling.”
Starkey said the credit goes to both his coaching staff and players.
“I can only go as far as they take me,” he said. “They know that and I know that. It’s just something that I’ve made a point of as far as building relationships with my kids, building relationships with my coaches and earning that trust.”
Evans, who coached the Mustangs to the six-man football title game, was just as shocked as his selection.
“That’s pretty cool,” he said. “I mean, I never had thoughts about getting this. I’ve always thought about my kids being the ones that get the awards and whatnot.
“But I’d have to say it was a total team effort, like I’ve always told them,” he said. “We all work hard together and we celebrate together. That’s pretty neat.”
Under his direction, the Mustangs finished with an 8-2 record.
“We set a lot of goals and our number one goal was to be the district champion,” he said. “Then we set other little goals throughout the entire year and we kept working towards them.”
The overachieving Mustangs reached the state title game in hopes of avenging its earlier season setback to Roswell Gateway Christian.
“Things didn’t work out for us in the championship game and I put a lot of that on my shoulders,” Evans said. “We didn’t get the outcome we wanted but we had a cool year. I had a great group of boys and it’s cool that they went through that with me.”
The player of the year award went to Navajo Prep’s Dontrelle Denetso and Monument Valley’s Andrew Sheppard. Attempts to reach both players were unsuccessful at press time.
Sheppard led the Mustangs to an 8-3 record as MV won the 3A North Region title, which earned them a spot in the 3A state playoffs.
Sheppard finished the season with 22 passing TDs and 13 rushing TDs, becoming the first Mustang player to rush for 1,200 yards and pass for 1,700 yards in the same season.
Sheppard was awarded the 3A North Region Player of Year. His other accolades include being named as a two-time Navajo Times All-Area pick, a three-time all-region first-team offensive selection, and the Azsportsnetwork 1A-3A Freshman Player of the Year.
Denetso was equally impressive as he was named the New Mexico 3A Offensive Player of the Year.
He helped the Navajo Prep team to an 8-2 record, which included a District 1-3A title and a berth to the 3A state playoffs.
Denetso rushed for 1,420 yards and 23 TDs and in the air he completed 72-of-120 passes for 1,219 passing and 13 TDs.
According to Navajo Prep head coach Roderick Denetso, his pupil was ranked in the top 5 in individual stats regardless of class.
In addition to those exploits, he returned 426 yards in punts and defensively he had 18 solo tackles and eight assisted tackles.
“I’m sad to lose him because he makes me look good as a coach,” Roderick said of his nephew. “He’s so fast and so elusive. He makes broken plays look good.”
All-Stars
Armen Apachito, Alamo Navajo
Tlaston McNeal, Aztec
Trent Walker, Alchesay
Kakoa Upton, Alchesay
Frederick Colelay, Alchesay
Bucky Yazzie, Alchesay
Anthony Goseyn, Alchesay
Mark Armenta, Bloomfield
Diego Snell-Martinez, Bloomfield
Jesse Seitzinger, Bloomfield
Drew Perez, Bloomfield
Auggie Augular, Bloomfield
Mike King, Bloomfield
Robney Chesnut, Bloomfield
Jeremiah Sandoval, Bloomfield
Dion Tsosie, Chinle
Xander Henderson, Chinle
Luke Jones, Chinle
Tyrell Archie, Crownpoint
Navarro Burnside, Crownpoint
Kordell McMillian, Crownpoint
Markus Ignacio, Cuba
Kellen Murphy, Cuba
Davian Lechuga, Cuba
Chris Cassador, Dulce
Kai Cassador, Dulce
Santi Largo, Dulce
Nathaniel Becenti, Dulce
Jerome Peshtony, Ganado
Marquis West, Ganado
Marcus Oberriter, Holbrook
Izzy Ramos, Holbrook
Daniel Montijo, Holbrook
Kyle Smith, Holbrook
Malakai Johnson, Holbrook
Caden Tom, Holbrook
Teyton Begay, Holbrook
Curtis Talieje, Hopi
Zakk Thomas, Kirtland Central
Raymetrius Benally, Kirtland Central
Chase Gibbs, Kirtland Central
Andrew Sheppard, Monument Valley
Devaughn Poorman, Monument Valley
Caden Kescoli, Monument Valley
Roberto Flores, Monument Valley
Blane Begay, Monument Valley
Stephen Hale, Monument Valley
Tyson Atene, Monument Valley
Darnell Johnson, Monument Valley
Justin Parrish, Monument Valley
Nahvonie Gray, Monument Valley
Eder Yanez, Monument Valley
Dontrelle Denetso, Navajo Prep
Kyun Tate, Navajo Prep
Lucious Hale, Navajo Prep
Jeremiah Levington, Navajo Prep
Kyler Clitso, Navajo Prep
Daniel Yazzie, Navajo Prep
Dayton Yazzie, Navajo Prep
Jake Silago, Navajo Prep
Perry Ellerbe, Newcomb
Lane Wilson, Newcomb
Marcus Jake, Newcomb
Adakai Yazzie, Newcomb
Collin Joe, Page
Aidan Nix, Page
Conner Shirley, Page
Jimmy Alvarez, Page
Emmanuel Manygoats, Page
Tyrone Yazzie, Page
Verdale Yazzie, Page
Josh Holiday, Peoria
Joey Haskan, Pinon
Whelan Clawson, Ramah
Bowdy Evans, Ramah
McKay Evans, Ramah
Wyatt Clawson, Ramah
Tevin King, Red Mesa
Bradley Benally, Red Mesa
Lentrell Begay, Red Mesa
Lorin Curley, Red Mesa
DeAngelo Hunch, Tohatchi
Blane Long, Tohatchi
Wyatt Chischilly, Tohatchi
Matthew Tsosie, Tohatchi
Elias Moose, Tohatchi
Zachary Parsons, Tohatchi
Houston Garoutte, Thoreau
Dillion Butler, Thoreau
Tyrin Mann, Tuba City
Xander Mitchell, Tuba City
Papsiya Lomayestewa, Tuba City
Lavander Yazzie, Tuba City
Conner Begay, Valley
Devin Smith, Valley
Kyler Tabaha, Valley
Nicholas Begay, Valley
Taylor Begay, Window Rock
Theodore Dodson III, Window Rock
Tristion Thomas, Window Rock
Jayden Bia, Window Rock
Ryan Calvert, Window Rock
Lashawn Platero, Window Rock
Micah Johnson, Winslow
Gage Thomas, Winslow
Jace Lyons, Winslow
Bryan Larsen, Winslow
Rudy Gonzalez, Winslow
Keaton Kislingbury, Winslow
