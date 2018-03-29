Navajo Times to honor All-Stars April 9

WINDOW ROCK

With the spring sports season in full swing there are a few loose ends that we have to tie up concerning the previous five months.

As always the Navajo Times reached out to our area coaches for nominations as we get ready to close the final curtain on the 2017-18 Winter Sports season.

With the help of my esteemed colleague Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi we feel like we came up with a fair list of All-Stars.

On Monday, April 9 we will honor these individuals at an awards ceremony at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. This event is free and open to the public.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. with the first photo session beginning at 10 a.m. All athletes named to the all-star list are encouraged to bring their uniform tops.

Following the photo session we will go directly to the awards ceremony and at that time we will name our Athletes and Coaches of the Year.

Information: 928-871-1130.

Girls basketball

Dawnique Ganadonegro, Alamo Navajo

Cle Nah Pay Yazzie, Alamo Navajo

Felicia Suttle, Alchesay

Samantha Quigley, American Leadership Academy

Tiffany Quigley, American Leadership Academy

Brandy Alcantar, Bloomfield

Stacey Begay, Chinle

Amanda Antone, Chinle

Kortnee Begay, Coconino

Daliah Begay, Crownpoint

Neola Toledo, Cuba

Alyssa Toledo, Cuba

Monique Ware, Flagstaff

Mikaila Kayaani-Lee, Flagstaff

Ashley Edison, Flagstaff

Kaitlynn Hinton, Fort Thomas

Robyn Olivar, Fort Thomas

Ashley Antone, Gallup

Leona Smith, Gallup

Journey Gillison, Gallup

Amber James, Ganado

Janaya McIntosh, Ganado

Camille Uentillie, Ganado

Madison Chappell, Holbrook

Jaeda Honani, Hopi

Talia Ockerman, Kirtland Central

Haile Gleason, Kirtland Central

Shinae Wagner, Many Farms

Hannah Murphy, Miyamura

Tayla Nez, Monument Valley

Briana Gillis, Monument Valley

Jazlyn Lane, Monument Valley

Ervianne Cly, Monument Valley, Utah

Jamika Nelson, Monument Valley, Utah

Jordan Louis, Navajo Pine

Taina Sandoval, Navajo Prep

Shundiina Fisaga, Navajo Prep

Hannah Begay, Newcomb

Lelisa Watson, Page

Jacey Salabiye, Page

Mikala Benally, Page

Myka Taliman, Page

Alexis Long, Piedra Vista

Haillie Blackie, Piedra Vista

Cheyenne Harrison, Pine Hill

Maurie Daniels, Pine Hill

Amaya Yazzie, Piñon

Codi Flores, Portales

Meaghan Cheromiah, Red Mesa

Ashley Begay, Red Mesa

Halle Lizer, Rehoboth

Kennedi Chapman, Rehoboth

Christin Bahe, Rock Point

Lara Begay, Rock Point

Hunter Garcia, Santa Fe Indian

Iris Emery, Santa Fe Indian

Kylie McKinley, Shiprock

Tia Woods, Shiprock

Jalynn Smith, St. Michael

Delila Nakaidinae, St. Michael

Sydney Terry, St. Michael

Ali Upshaw, St. Michael

Audrey Harrison, To’Hajiilee

Alexis Toledo, To’Hajiilee

Kalian Mitchell, Tohatchi

Samantha Belone, Tohatchi

Krystal Benally, Tohatchi

Janiece Comanche, Tsé Yi’ Gai

Lakoda Jim, Tsé Yi’ Gai

Autumn Byjoe, Tuba City

Kourtney Posey, Tuba City

Valiyah Yazzie, Valley

Nizhoni James, Valley

Anna Gorman, Valley Christian

Venessa James, Window Rock

Haley Talkalai, Window Rock

Jana Solee, Window Rock

Dellena Payton, Wingate

Justine Butterfield, Winslow

Brianna Little, Winslow

Alexis Leekela, Zuni

Boys basketball

Harley Upton, Alchesay

San Juan Slick, Alchesay

Tyreck Cosay, Alchesay

Tanner Brooks, Aztec

Mason Berges, Blue Ridge

Darrien Burnette, Blue Ridge

Corey Endfield, Blue Ridge

Cooper Burbank, Chinle

Angelo Lewis, Chinle

Chance Harvey, Chinle

Anthony James, Crownpoint

Kobe Talgo, Fort Thomas

Malachai Rogers, Fort Thomas

Zakarri Fields, Gallup

Justin Curley, Ganado

Zaden Salabye, Greyhills

Robert Burries, Globe

Tyrell Nelson, Holbrook

Terrance Kelly, Holbrook

Trey Lomayestewa, Hopi

Steven Baker, Hopi

Matthew Fields, Joseph City

Latrell Kinlicheenie, Joseph City

Jacobson Begay, Joseph City

Bryson Dowdy, Kirtland Central

Jariah Setzer, Kirtland Central

Nathan Enoah, Kirtland Central

Jorrell Mirabal, Magdalena

Richie Chavez, Magdalena

Lionel Nez, Many Farms

Gymon Todacheene, Many Farms

Pablo Martinez, Many Farms

Gabriel Lee Jr., Miyamura

Presley Nelson, Miyamura

McKendrick Yazzie, Monument Valley

Roland Catron, Navajo Pine

Garrett Bia, Navajo Prep

Tyler Pete, Navajo Prep

Deondre Begay, Newcomb

Deontay Begay, Newcomb

Kelkenny Watchman, Newcomb

Colby Lapahie, Northwest

Lane Dempsey, Page

Jonah Larson, Page

Jarrett Graham, Piedra Vista

Shanden Todacheeny, Piedra Vista

Terrell Todacheeny, Piedra Vista

Joseph Ladon, Pine Hill

Enrique Segay, Pinon

Brian Denny, Pinon

Sean Diaz, Ramah

Garrett Benally, Red Mesa

Hunter Pipkin, Red Resa

Quentin Friday, Red Mesa

Kevin Henry, Rehoboth

Dylan Descheny, Rock Point

Isaac Salabiye, Rock Point

Al Case Jr., San Carlos

Michael Antonio, San Carlos

Christian Nosie, San Carlos

Arvin Begay, Shiprock

Cota Nahkai, Shiprock

Gerald Ben Jr., St. Michael

Cordell Cook, Thoreau

Cordell Platero, Thoreau

Bryan Chee, Tohatchi

Trevor Platero, To’Hajiilee

Jayshawn Guerro, To’Hajiilee

Jacob Trujillo, Tsé Yi’ Gai

Tristan Yazzie, Tuba City

Laramie Semallie, Valley

Cordell Lasiloo, Valley

Tristan Nez, Window Rock

Leon Alonzo, Wingate

David Juan, Wingate

Ricardo Villanueva, Winslow

Landers Shelendewa, Zuni

Wrestling

Christian Robison, Aztec

Josiah Griego, Aztec

Logan Thorpe, Aztec

Zane Chapman, Aztec

Luke Whitley, Bloomfield

Michael DeHerrera, Bloomfield

Lane Rightmire, Bloomfield

Keene Todacheene, Camp Verde

Nathan Wagner Jr., Chinle

Juan Curley III, Chinle

Tyler Esquivel, Chinle

Mark Loera, Cibola

Traedan Allison, Farmington

Dante Norberto, Farmington

Kowyn Becenti, Farmington

Zackary Small, Farmington

Joseph Baca, Gallup

Neveah Young, Gallup

Laken Wauneka, Ganado

Toby Yazzie, Ganado

Tristan Benallie, Ganado

Tony Shirley, Ganado

Richard James, Ganado

Kurstain Martines, Grants

Pope Mariano, Grants

Toa Sanchez, Grants

Jalen Platero, Kirtland Central

Meras Madrid, Kirtland Central

Ian Thomas, Kirtland Central

Nancy Rodriquez, Miyamura

Yele Aycock, Miyamura

Shandiin Largo, Miyamura

Enrique Diaz, Miyamura

Drake Guerro, Miyamura

Elisha Begay, Monument Valley

Winston Mike, Monument Valley

Tyler Tsingine, Monument Valley

Arika Peacock, Monument Valley

Tanner Tsinigine, Monument Valley, Utah

Cleve Atene, Monument Valley, Utah

Tyler Howe, Newcomb

Aanor Begay, Newcomb

Kameron Whitewater, Page

Hayden Gracia, Page

Christian Penrod, Page

Dorian Daw, Page

Taylor Nez, Page

Wes Rayburn, Piedra Vista

Nick Rino, Piedra Vista

Steven Torres, Piedra Vista

Jesus Espino, Piedra Vista

Calvert Tsosie, Piñon

Dylan Blackwater, Red Mesa

Roland Begay, Red Mesa

Karl Bigman, Red Mesa

Cauy Ute, Shiprock

Sapphire Williams, Shiprock

Princess Altisis, Shiprock

Jenelle Redhouse, Shiprock

Latrell Ben, Shiprock

Clay Nez, Tuba City

Jacob Coin, Tuba City

Tarris Begaye, Tuba City

Jimmizan Redhorse, Window Rock

Shawny Sam, Window Rock

Martin Byjoe, Window Rock

Kayla Chee, Window Rock

Erin Lewis, Wingate

Melayna Patton, Wingate

Carlos Ration, Wingate

Cody Ramone, Wingate

Christopher Martin, Wingate

Deseree Bryant, Wingate

Anfernee Becenti, Wingate

Marquez Hathale, Whitehorse

Ronnie Chico, Whitehorse

Ali Foster, Winslow

Michael Densmore, Winslow

Preston Betoney, Winslow

