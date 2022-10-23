Sunday, October 23, 2022
Dennison, Rogers repeat as INFR all-around champs

Navajo Times | Quentin Jodie Men’s all-around world champ Erich Rogers throws his calf down during the third performance of the Indian National Finals Rodeo. Rogers earned two average checks in the tie-down and team roping events.

Quentin Jodie

LAS VEGAS, Nev.

 

A plethora of historic firsts took place at this year’s Indian National Finals Rodeo.

 

The 46th annual event crowned a bevy of first-time champions. It also had a handful of veterans tally up another world title, adding to their credentials.

 

In the all-around races, Kassidy Dennison and Erich Rogers repeated as champions.

This was Dennison’s seventh all-around win, having won four consecutive titles in the late 2000s.

 

Dennison paid homage to her dad, Karl Dennison, as she dedicated this championship title to her late father.

 

“This is dedicated to him because of the way he coached me to be who I am today,” she said. “He’s taught me so much, and pretty much every championship that I’ve won is a tribute to all the dedication he’s put into me.

 

“He spent hours opening gates for me and talking to me,” she added. “He’s a person that’s been in my corner, and not having him with us has been hard, but we’re grateful we had family and friends that stepped up to help support us.”

 

The Tohatchi, New Mexico, cowgirl earned an eighth-place check in the barrels average race, and she took third in the first round of the breakaway roping.

 

Meanwhile, the men’s all-around champ placed third and eighth in the team roping and tie-down average.

Navajo Times | Quentin Jodie
The 2022 Indian National Finals Rodeo world champs were presented saddles and buckles on Saturday night at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

Other world champions include Bailey Bates (breakaway), Robbie Taylor (bull riding), Steven Dewolfe (bareback), Jim Stevens (steer wrestling), Cash Wilson (saddle bronc), Jaxon Clegg (tie-down), Sonya Dodginghorse (barrels), Trey Begay (team roping) and Cody Lansing (team roping).

 

For a more in-depth story, pick up Thursday’s Navajo Times.

