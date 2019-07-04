Free – except for parking – events at 4th expo, rodeo

WINDOW ROCK

The annual Navajo 4th of July Ag Expo and PRCA Rodeo will have some familiar names in this year’s lineup.

Of the 309 contestants entered, 31 are of Native American descent including 12 in the team-roping event.

The list is headed by Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifiers Derrick Begay, Erich Rogers, Aaron Tsinigine, Dustin Bird and Kassidy Dennison.

“Some of the big names are going to be there,” acting Fair manager Jonathan Hale said of the rodeo, which begins with a slack performance this morning at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena. “We also have some upcoming talent competing too.”

The event officially started yesterday with a bevy of showcases and it will conclude on Saturday night with three performances.

Thanks to the Navajo Gaming Enterprise, CKP Insurance and the Division of Economic Development, Hale said the rodeo each night will be complimentary – free admission.

“We are trying to bring more livelihood back to the reservation,” he said. “What better way to have it sponsored. We encourage everyone to take advantage of that so we want people to partake in it and seize the day.”

The rodeo will be charging $5 for parking.

In addition to the PRCA rodeo, the four-day event has numerous activities such as a song and dance, mud bog, Motocross trick riding, powwow, pro wrestling and gourd dancing.

Hale said the public should enjoy themselves at this free event but he advised them to be careful, especially with the temperatures reaching the mid-80s for the next couple of days.

“With the heat the way it is we need to observe those things,” he said. “There is going to be heavy traffic so we need to observe the traffic signs. It’s all about having common sense.”