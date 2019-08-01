Megabucks kicks off Ceremonial week

Posted by | Aug 1, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

File photo

In this file photo Tustin Daye scored an 84-point ride and captured the 2017 Megabucks bull riding at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena. This year’s annual event will be held at Red Rock Park to kick off the 98th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial.

In what is being called a “natural fit,” the Megabucks bull riding will open the 98th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial this weekend.

The event will feature at least 50 bull riders and 17 stock contractors vying for a combined purse of $20,000 at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Red Rock Park.

“It’s a natural fit,” rodeo coordinator Kyle Tom said of inviting Megabucks to the Ceremonial. “We’re excited to have them on board. I think a Saturday night bull riding will be a lot of fun. I invite people to help us kickoff the Ceremonial. It will be something different.”

Megabucks coordinator Tye Arviso said he’s happy that Tom and Ceremonial board President Dudley Byerly reached out to him as he contemplated on keeping his bull-riding event in Window Rock.
“Being a part of that rich tradition means a lot,” he said.

Since his first event in 2007, Arviso said the intent of having it has never changed. As an advocate of promoting the talent among Native American bull riders, Arviso uses his event as a starting block to get them out there so they can compete at the professional level.

“We’re the only bull-riding event that gives 100 percent payback in the nation,” Arviso said. “Nothing has changed but the whole goal behind this is to get these guys from our area to realize their talent and succeed at the next level. I hope the big prize money they win will help them move onto bigger and better things.”


Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Light Rain

67.0 F (19.4 C)
Dewpoint: 57.0 F (13.9 C)
Humidity: 71%
Wind: West at 5.8 MPH (5 KT)
Pressure: 30.35

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

No answers 1 year later in American Indian woman's death

A history of racism is woven into the US presidency

Native American congresswoman endorses Elizabeth Warren

Alaska Native villages get $5M to combat rural violence

ACLU creates new position focusing on indigenous issues

Presidents have made racist gestures throughout US history

Sometimes overlooked Chicago River museum gets 250K visitors

More than 460K walleye fingerlings stocked in Michigan bay

Oneidas to start sports betting at upstate NY casino

Appeals court agrees with tossing lawsuit over power plant

US Rep. Davids draws first GOP challenger in Kansas district

San Juan County paid nearly $500K for Bears Ears lobbying

Tribe opposes Wyoming oilfield pollution proposal

Feds pay $24 million to Idaho ag operations over trade war

Scorsese visits Osage Nation ahead of filming

Paddling in canoe, students learn Native American history

Homes evacuated due to wildfire north of Helena

Man sentenced, ordered to pay restitution for defrauding IRS

Oklahoma tribal leaders unite in gaming compacts stance

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park in eastern Nebraska to celebrate bicentennial