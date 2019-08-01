‘Healing Nation’ ceremony launched summer session

Posted by | Aug 1, 2019 | |

‘Healing Nation’ ceremony launched summer session

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst
The Navajo Nation Museum, where the "Healing the Nation" ceremony took place.

WINDOW ROCK

As in every level of government, the Navajo Nation’s leaders sometimes experience polarization, angry debate and hurt feelings in their attempts to work together on behalf of their people.

Fortunately, Diné culture has a way to remedy this. On the weekend before Navajo Nation Council’s summer session, the three branch chiefs hosted a protection ceremony for the Navajo Nation, according to an invitation letter send out by the Speaker Seth Damon’s office. The schedule spanned Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14, and was held at the Navajo Nation Museum. The theme was “Healing the Nation” and it was primarily organized by Delegate Nathanial Brown, who was also chosen as the elected official to represent the Navajo Nation “as a people” as the patient.

It drew medicine men and women from all over Navajo as well as numerous helpers and singers, said Brown, and it was a powerful, unifying experience. “All of these people had such wonderful, positive words to share,” said Brown.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Light Rain

67.0 F (19.4 C)
Dewpoint: 57.0 F (13.9 C)
Humidity: 71%
Wind: West at 5.8 MPH (5 KT)
Pressure: 30.35

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

No answers 1 year later in American Indian woman's death

A history of racism is woven into the US presidency

Native American congresswoman endorses Elizabeth Warren

Alaska Native villages get $5M to combat rural violence

ACLU creates new position focusing on indigenous issues

Presidents have made racist gestures throughout US history

Sometimes overlooked Chicago River museum gets 250K visitors

More than 460K walleye fingerlings stocked in Michigan bay

Oneidas to start sports betting at upstate NY casino

Appeals court agrees with tossing lawsuit over power plant

US Rep. Davids draws first GOP challenger in Kansas district

San Juan County paid nearly $500K for Bears Ears lobbying

Tribe opposes Wyoming oilfield pollution proposal

Feds pay $24 million to Idaho ag operations over trade war

Scorsese visits Osage Nation ahead of filming

Paddling in canoe, students learn Native American history

Homes evacuated due to wildfire north of Helena

Man sentenced, ordered to pay restitution for defrauding IRS

Oklahoma tribal leaders unite in gaming compacts stance

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park in eastern Nebraska to celebrate bicentennial