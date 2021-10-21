5A runner battles hip woes

ALBUQUERQUE

With a few weeks left in the regular season, Bahozhoni Church is looking to get back to his former self.

The Albuquerque High senior, who has roots in the Kayenta area, has been battling hip issues for the past month. He sustained that injury during one of his long trail runs late last month.

“I tweaked my hip and I just never got back to full health yet,” the Diné and Pokagon Band Pottawatomie runner said.

“I’ve missed a couple of meets because of it,” he said. “My training has been really off, so I really want to get back to full health.”

Following his injury, Church sought out a chiropractor and they assessed that as a tight hip, which made it hard for him to move and exercise.

“There were some days I couldn’t walk,” the Diné athlete disclosed.

He got a second opinion with a physician at Jackson-Wink MMA Academy and they were able to make some adjustments to his hip.

“They popped me back into place,” he said.

Despite his recent hip ailment, Church placed seventh overall in the “A” race at the Albuquerque Academy Extravaganza cross-country meet on Saturday.

There were three boys’ divisions with the “A” race housing all the teams in Class 5A, along with a few top 4A programs.

“I’m one of the top Native runners in 5A, maybe in the whole state,” said Church, who crossed the finish line in 16:19.10 over the 3.1-mile state course.

“I run conservatively,” he said. “I don’t go out with a fast pace and try to keep it. I go out steady and then build up to a faster pace.”

He’s been running for the Bulldog varsity team since his freshman season. In his first year, he took 26th at state and the following year he dropped to 84th.

Last season, he placed ninth at the state meet in the delayed cross-country season that lasted only six weeks.

“I’ve been trying to progress each year but at the same time I’ve been dealing with different injuries,” he said.

Aside from his injuries, Church said he’s having his best season yet.

“I’ve finished in the top ten in every race that I’ve ran this year,” he said. “I’ve run some races in the top five. My goal this season is to get top five at state, and when I’m back to full health I can start bumping up my training for next spring’s track season.”

Church said there are many benefits of running against 5A competition.

“It’s definitely the biggest group,” he said. “Unlike 2A or 3A, you’re basically running by yourself if you’re running fast.

“At 5A you can find guys that run at the same pace,” he said. “They can push you. It’s great to have that because if you run by yourself, it just gets really mundane and boring after a while.”